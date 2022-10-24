Former Perry police chief Stephen Lynn starts new role as U.S. Marshal for Middle Georgia

Former Perry Police Chief Stephen Lynn began his new position as the U.S. Marshal of the Middle District of Georgia Monday.

Lynn was first nominated for the role by President Joe Biden in May and was confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 29.

He will serve as U.S. Marshal of the Middle District of Georgia, based in Macon, for the next four years.

“I consider it an honor to join the ranks of the nation’s first federal law enforcement agency,” Lynn said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the men and women of the U.S. Marshals of the Middle District of Georgia who are committed to protecting our federal judiciary and making our communities safer.”

Lynn resigned from his position as chief of the Perry Police Department in July to prepare for his transition into federal law enforcement. He had served as Perry Police Chief for nine years.

A release from the U.S. Marshals Service said Lynn’s responsibilities “encompass leading and directing operations, protecting the federal judiciary, execution of federal court orders, fugitive apprehension, housing and transporting federal prisoners and other law enforcement activities.”

Lynn replaces John Cary Bittick, who served as U.S. Marshal for the Middle Georgia district since 2018.

Lynn has served in law enforcement for over 40 years in various positions for the Perry Police Department, Houston County Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Warner Robins Police Department. He has also lived in Houston County since the age of 5.