Austin, TX

Eater

Austin Pizza Truck Is Taking Over Vacated Pizza Restaurant

Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area sometime in December. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he plans to...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock's Liberty Barbecue, Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville no longer affiliated

Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. Brotherton was previously a co-owner of the Round Rock restaurant but removed himself from ownership to focus on Brotherton’s in Pflugerville at 15608 Spring Hill Lane, Ste. 105. 512-547-4766 www.pftxbbq.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX
KXAN

Austin Jam Company Now Sold At Getaway

Getaway Hill Country in Wimberley, TX has opened their first retail experience with the new General Store featuring local Austin businesses including Austin Jam Company, a small-business started in Austin, TX. The company’s owner Kelsey Schmertz joined Studio 512 to tell us more.
WIMBERLEY, TX
texasstandard.org

‘If it’s barbecue related, we are trying to bring it to Lockhart’: Texas Monthly BBQ Fest relocates for 2022

Making its triumphant return after a two-year hiatus, the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest is set to draw just about anything barbecue-related to Lockhart Nov. 5-6. Benefitting Feeding Texas and a network of food banks across the state, the festival will boast barbecue from renowned joints around Texas, as well as local favorites, to the “Barbecue Capital of Texas.”
LOCKHART, TX
Eater

Austin Chef Who Served Ramen out of His Garage Is Opening a Restaurant

One of Austin’s most exclusive dining spots had been a chef’s counter serving bowls of ramen in a home garage. And now, Ramen Garage chef Christopher Krinsky will be opening his own restaurant next year. The tentatively named Ramen Del Barrio will open within Hana World Market at 1700 Parmer Lane, Suite 100 in the Scofield Farms neighborhood up in North Austin in early 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Legendary Karaoke Host and Sushi Restaurant Owner DK Lee Has Died

DK Lee, the owner of South Austin Japanese and Korean restaurant and karaoke spot DK Sushi, died this month, according to the restaurant’s website, which offers no further details. Eater has reached out for more information. Lee, who was originally from South Korea, moved to Austin in the mid-1970s...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

The 2022 Best New Restaurants Dinner

Join Austin Monthly as we bring our Best New Restaurants issue to life for one unforgettably delicious night. Gather with us on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 16 on the East Side at Springdale Station to enjoy a one of a kind seated multi-course dinner presented by chefs from the best new restaurants in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
AUSTIN, TX

