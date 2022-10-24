Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month. A preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture says the Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida.
wvua23.com
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi expects 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling denying abortion rights. Mortality data show these children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state, and if their mothers are Black, they’re three times more likely to die due to childbirth than Mississippi’s white women.
wvua23.com
Wanna vote Nov. 8? Today’s the last day to register
TUSCALOOSA – Candidates on both sides of the ticket have been putting the finishing touches on their campaign before Election Day on Nov. 8. Organizations such as the Alabama Democratic Conference hosted events to allow candidates to meet their communities, inform voters of deadlines, and help people register to vote.
wvua23.com
Local schools, childcare centers read together with United Way of West Alabama
The United Way of West Alabama is encouraging childhood literacy by inviting West Alabamians to participate in the 13th annual Read for the Record on Thursday, Oct. 27. Read for the Record, a collaboration with UWWA’s Success by 6 initiative and Jumpstart, is a national event where children across the country all read the same book. This year’s book is “Nigel and the Moon,” a story of a boy who dreams about his future during his school’s career week.
wvua23.com
Alabama celebrates cyber security lab’s opening Friday
The University of Alabama celebrated the grand opening of its new cyber security lab Friday. This lab offers students a place for training in cyber security, a field that is growing in high demand. Computers and servers in the lab are encrypted and state of the art, said UA Department...
wvua23.com
A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) – Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall – and perhaps beyond – as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory...
wvua23.com
Eastwood defeats Echols in the annual City-County Championship
Eastwood Middle School played Echols Middle School in the annual city-county championship at Paul Bryant High School for the chance to earn bragging rights for another year. Eastwood got out to a early lead firing on all cylinders including a long score from James Freeman that put the Stampede up 20-0 as it seemed that they would runaway with the game in the first half.
wvua23.com
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and more were injured in the shooting nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. The investigation put an extraordinary focus on Ethan Crumbley’s home life...
wvua23.com
Health department: Get a flu shot before Halloween
Wanna avoid the flu this season? Get a flu shot, preferably before Halloween. The Alabama Department of Public Health said the latest data in the state shows flu-like illnesses are increasing. Because it takes about two weeks to develop antibodies after the flu vaccine, ADPH is recommending everyone 6 months...
