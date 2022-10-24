Read full article on original website
townsquaredelaware.com
State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder
Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for attempted murder following an investigation that began in Newark yesterday morning. On October 27, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 1600 block of Otts Chapel Road regarding an assault. Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body. The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
WMDT.com
Trio arrested on drug, weapons charges following administrative search
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested three suspects late Wednesday night after finding drugs and a handgun during an administrative search. We’re told the investigation began shortly before midnight when Street Crimes Officers assisted Delaware Probation and Parole with an administrative search on a residence in the unit block of Stevenson Drive. Officers made contact with three men inside the residence, identified as 22-year-old Brice Hall, 19-year-old Vaughn Hall, and 30-year-old Richard Carter.
Shots Fired, Suspect At Large in Nether Providence: Police
An armed suspect is on the loose in Delaware County, authorities announced. Police in Nether Providence Township were called to a residential area on Leiper Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 after witnesses reported gunfire. On arrival, officials said they saw a car flee the scene. The...
Deputy charged with selling guns, including 2 used in shooting near Roxborough High: Court documents
Court documents say two of the firearms Samir Ahmad sold on October 13 were traced by law enforcement as being used in a deadly ambush shooting after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School two weeks earlier.
nccpdnews.com
CRIME ALERT: POLICE INVESTIGATE MULTIPLE VEHICLE THEFTS AND THEFTS FROM MOTOR VEHICLES
Over the past week officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to multiple reports of stolen motor vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles. The crimes were reported to have occurred during the overnight hours in multiple communities throughout New Castle County. In the community of Stratford...
Girl charged with making terroristic threats at Delaware elementary school
A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Delaware for making threats against a bilingual elementary school in the Newark area.
Camden police investigate gas station shooting
Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Camden, New Jersey.
Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects
Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
firststateupdate.com
Man Arrested For Trespassing After Fire Destroys Building
Officials have released details regarding a Sunday morning structure fire. Wilmington Fire Department units responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 06:40 am for a report of a structure fire. Squad 4 was the first unit on scene and reported a large volume of fire from a three-story middle of the row structure. Squad 4 attempted to make entry to the second floor with a hand line via portable ground ladder.
Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
firststateupdate.com
Guilty Verdict In The Murder Of Madison Sparrow, Life In Prison Mandated
Noah Sharp has been found guilty on all counts, including First Degree Murder. Sharp of Newark, 19 at the time, was charged with the killing of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow. Sparrow was first reported missing on October 2, 2020; a subsequent investigation by Delaware State Police and the DOJ revealed evidence that Annika Stalczynski and Sharp conspired to lure Sparrow into a wooded area, ambush her, and ultimately kill her prosecutors said Thursday.
southjerseyobserver.com
Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Eluding & Distribution of Cocaine
After being extradited to New Jersey from Pennsylvania, Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, PA, entered a guilty plea on October 26, 2022 to second-degree Eluding in exchange for a six-year state prison sentence where he must serve three years before being eligible for parole after he fled during a routine motor vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton on January 20, 2018.
Man arrested, charged in armed carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car, police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Man convicted of murdering teen girl in Oct. 2020
It was a murder that rocked the Newark community: a 17-year-old was lured, according to prosecutors, then was fatally beaten with a baseball bat by people she trusted. Thursday, Noah Sharp, who was 19 at the time of his arrest in 2020, was found guilty for the murder of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.
fox29.com
Video: 4 masked suspects sought in North Philadelphia shooting that left man in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify suspects caught on camera unloading dozens of shots in North Philadelphia last week. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 3200 block of W. Allegheny Avenue on October 18 around 9:33 p.m. PREVIOUS: Police...
AT&T store customer robs employee at gunpoint during argument
A 20-year-old man shopping at an AT&T store in Gloucester Township on Monday night stole an employee’s cell phone at gunpoint after the two got into an argument, authorities said. Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was arrested following a search of the area shortly after fleeing the store on Blackwood...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of FedEx coworker in Tinicum Twp.
Keith Lamont Blount, 59, of Philadelphia, is charged in connection with the October 7 murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51, of Levittown.
WDEL 1150AM
Person charged with trespassing into home destroyed by weekend fire
Wilmington Police arrested a person who was inside a home destroyed in a fire last Sunday. The Wilmington Fire Department responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, where they found a three-story building engulfed in flames. Firefighters noted the building was beginning to...
