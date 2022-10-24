ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

townsquaredelaware.com

State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder

Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for attempted murder following an investigation that began in Newark yesterday morning. On October 27, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 1600 block of Otts Chapel Road regarding an assault. Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body. The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Trio arrested on drug, weapons charges following administrative search

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested three suspects late Wednesday night after finding drugs and a handgun during an administrative search. We’re told the investigation began shortly before midnight when Street Crimes Officers assisted Delaware Probation and Parole with an administrative search on a residence in the unit block of Stevenson Drive. Officers made contact with three men inside the residence, identified as 22-year-old Brice Hall, 19-year-old Vaughn Hall, and 30-year-old Richard Carter.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects

Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Arrested For Trespassing After Fire Destroys Building

Officials have released details regarding a Sunday morning structure fire. Wilmington Fire Department units responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 06:40 am for a report of a structure fire. Squad 4 was the first unit on scene and reported a large volume of fire from a three-story middle of the row structure. Squad 4 attempted to make entry to the second floor with a hand line via portable ground ladder.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Sought In Hit-Run Of Delco School Bus, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the driver who they say crashed into a school bus and fled the scene. Nether Providence Township police said a commercial truck hit a Wallingford-Swarthmore School District bus near the intersection of Providence Road and Meadow Lane just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, officials added.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Guilty Verdict In The Murder Of Madison Sparrow, Life In Prison Mandated

Noah Sharp has been found guilty on all counts, including First Degree Murder. Sharp of Newark, 19 at the time, was charged with the killing of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow. Sparrow was first reported missing on October 2, 2020; a subsequent investigation by Delaware State Police and the DOJ revealed evidence that Annika Stalczynski and Sharp conspired to lure Sparrow into a wooded area, ambush her, and ultimately kill her prosecutors said Thursday.
NEWARK, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Philadelphia Man Pleads Guilty to Eluding & Distribution of Cocaine

After being extradited to New Jersey from Pennsylvania, Tyree Bey, 30, of Philadelphia, PA, entered a guilty plea on October 26, 2022 to second-degree Eluding in exchange for a six-year state prison sentence where he must serve three years before being eligible for parole after he fled during a routine motor vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton on January 20, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

WDEL 1150AM

Person charged with trespassing into home destroyed by weekend fire

Wilmington Police arrested a person who was inside a home destroyed in a fire last Sunday. The Wilmington Fire Department responded to 2002 N. Market Street at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, where they found a three-story building engulfed in flames. Firefighters noted the building was beginning to...
WILMINGTON, DE

