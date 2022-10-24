Read full article on original website
Android Authority
How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone
If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
Cult of Mac
Use iPhone as house key with new Level smart lock
Some Apple Store locations began stocking the exclusive new Level Lock+ last week, letting users open their door locks with their iPhone or Apple Watch via digital keys. And now you can get it online, too. The functionality takes advantage of the change in iOS 15 last year adding support...
CNET
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
Ozarks First.com
New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones
(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
People are just realising simple iPhone trick that can save you from huge danger
EVERY iPhone has the ability to instantly protect you from countless hack attacks. It's all thanks to a built-in iPhone password manager – automatically blocking some of the most common cyber-schemes. It works using two clever features: iCloud Keychain and Safari Strong Passwords. Both iPhone hacks are free to...
Business Insider
5 ways to fix your Apple Watch and iPhone when they aren't connecting
If your Apple Watch isn't pairing, you'll see a red iPhone icon or red X on your watch face. Moving your devices closer together or restarting them can resolve your issue. If all else fails, reset your Apple Watch and try re-pairing it to your iPhone. When your Apple Watch...
Phone Arena
Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
Apple's iOS 16.1 update is bringing some big free upgrades to your iPhone
Some of iOS 16's best new features are coming in iOS 16.1
A new Apple update is set to launch Monday and it's bringing Fitness+ to iPhone users
One month after iOS 16's release, Apple users are getting even more features in an update coming to their devices Monday.
daystech.org
Messages Down: Apple’s iMessage Service Experiencing Issues
The iMessage and FaceTime companies accessible throughout Apple’s platforms look like experiencing issues on the present time, with some customers unable to ship messages and make FaceTime calls. There are quite a few tweets in regards to the difficulty on Twitter, and Apple’s System Status page is...
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
knowtechie.com
How to make the screen stay on longer on iPhone
On iPhone, your screen stays unlocked until a certain period of inactivity has passed. The default timer is 30 seconds, which may not be long enough. Luckily, you can make the iPhone screen stay on longer or never turn off. Perhaps you like to read at a leisurely pace, and...
CNET
2 New iOS 16 Features That Actually Just Drain Your iPhone Battery
If your iPhone is always dying, it's time to make some changes. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that lets you charge your iPhone from anywhere, without depending on a wall outlet. You could also turn on Low...
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
CNET
2 iOS 16 Tips to Help Save Battery Life on Your iPhone
If your iPhone is always dying, it could be time to make some changes to the way you use your phone. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables or invest in a decent power bank that allows you to charge your iPhone from anywhere. You could also turn on Low Power Mode permanently.
dallasexpress.com
Apple Launches News iOS 16.1 Software Update
Apple’s newest iOS 16.1 software update went live on Monday with several new features that were missing with the launch of iOS 16.0 in September. Apple announced that its iOS 16.1 software would be released with the iPhone 8 or newer devices and includes several features such as live activities for third-party apps, support for Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, support for the Matter standard, and an update to the iCloud photo library, and clean energy charging.
Apple gets exclusive smart door lock made for iPhone or Apple Watch users
Tech lovers who own iPhones or Apple Watches will have an opportunity to buy a smart lock that was exclusively made for Apple by Level Home, Inc., a smart home and automation company.
5 iOS 16 features that Apple still hasn’t added to your iPhone
IOS 16.1 has just been released by Apple with Live Activities and Stage Manager support. Although these essential features were lacking from the original iOS 16 release, the company still has some other functions to make available. Not only that, but other new operating systems also lack some features. Here are them and when to expect each of them.
daystech.org
17 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is scorching on its tail with much more cool updates in your iPhone. While a few of the latest upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably shocking — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was potential.
NBC Miami
