State officials host Tuscaloosa voter education forum
TUSCALOOSA – With midterm elections right around the corner, several state lawmakers who represent West Alabama hosted a voter education forum to inform residents about the amendments on the ballot. Vonda James said sometimes it’s challenging to understand what the amendments on the ballot mean or whether a “yes”...
Greene County bingo meeting leaves residents, local leaders in the dark
GREENE COUNTY – The Alabama Supreme Court ruled against bingo halls in two other Alabama counties in September, and Thursday afternoon the subject was brought up in Greene County. But a preliminary hearing that was supposed to be public wound up as a closed-door meeting, vexing residents and local...
A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) – Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall – and perhaps beyond – as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory...
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi expects 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling denying abortion rights. Mortality data show these children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state, and if their mothers are Black, they’re three times more likely to die due to childbirth than Mississippi’s white women.
Tuscaloosa puts a pause on short-term rental license applications
TUSCALOOSA -Tuscaloosans or companies looking at offering short-term rentals in the city are out of luck at least through the end of January. On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council voted 6-0 to suspend short-term rental licenses. District 4 Council Member Lee Busby recused himself from the vote. Current short-term rental...
Northport discusses medical marijuana dispensaries
NORTHPORT – The Northport City Council is moving forward with an ordinance authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries within city limits once medical marijuana is up and running in the state. Every council member was on board for further discussions. District 5 Council Member Jeff Hogg said it’s about ensuring residents...
Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month. A preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture says the Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida.
Local schools, childcare centers read together with United Way of West Alabama
The United Way of West Alabama is encouraging childhood literacy by inviting West Alabamians to participate in the 13th annual Read for the Record on Thursday, Oct. 27. Read for the Record, a collaboration with UWWA’s Success by 6 initiative and Jumpstart, is a national event where children across the country all read the same book. This year’s book is “Nigel and the Moon,” a story of a boy who dreams about his future during his school’s career week.
Closings and delays: Oct. 25, 2022
Elementary schools including Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools and the Alberta School of Performing Arts will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Middle schools will dismiss at noon. High Schools and STARS Academy will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. All after-school activities are cancelled. Tuscaloosa County School System:. Tuscaloosa County School System is dismissing all...
Tuscaloosa Public Library reducing hours amid budget cuts
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Public Library is making some changes because of a lack of funding. The library’s Board of Trustees said in a news release Monday that the library much reduce operating hours at all three of its locations. At least one location will be open every day of the week, the release said.
Like local history? Apply for a spot on Tuscaloosa’s Historic Preservation Commission
The city of Tuscaloosa is looking for a new member of the Historic Preservation Commission who can serve a three-year term through Oct. 1, 2025. Members of the commission review and vote on improvements and developments in Tuscaloosa’s historic districts and provide guidance for property owners living within the districts.
Hear Here Alabama Project hosts free clinic in Northport
Hearing loss is a common health problem among adults 50 and older, and it can make a big impact on social functioning and quality of life. On Friday, the University of Alabama’s Department of Communicative Disorders’ Hear Here Alabama Project staff brought their mobile clinic to Northport City Hall and offered free speech and hearing screenings to the public.
Cleaning out your house? Tuscaloosa County dropping dumpsters for residents’ use
This weekend is an excellent time to clean out your closets, attic, basement or garage. The Tuscaloosa County Commission and Waste Management are teaming up for their annual fall clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection containers will be available at the following locations:. Camp...
Gas prices drop 5.7 cents in Alabama
Average gas prices fell 5.7 cents per gallon in Alabama over the past week, down to an average of $3.35 a gallon, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in the state are 15.5 cents higher than this time last month, and 17.4 cents per...
Alabama shuts down Mississippi State 30-6 on Homecoming weekend
Losing a game in last-second fashion to your rival can often be enough to dismantle the rest of a season, especially when 17 million people are watching. When Alabama lost to Tennessee on Oct. 15, Knoxville and Tuscaloosa became two sides of a coin: One had their field goal post taken on a tour of the city and the other had thousands staring at the television more intensely during each replay of the 40-yard knuckleball field goal.
Civic Hall of Fame inducts five new members Thursday
TUSCALOOSA – The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama celebrated outstanding community leaders in the Civic Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 20. The event honored 2022 inductees Camille Cook, Travis Fitts, Samory Pruitt, Sammy Watson and Ernest Williams for their contributions in making Tuscaloosa a better place. “The...
Get stuck with a parking boot? Northport is limiting fines
TUSCALOOSA – Northport City Council OK’d an ordinance Monday that limits the amount of money private companies can charge to remove a “boot,” or a wheel clamp, from a vehicle. The city council first considered the ordinance after hearing concerns that local companies were charging residents...
Need a new roof? Habitat for Humanity might be able to help
Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is expanding its roof replacement program. The replacement program isn’t new, but it is expanding with the help of Strengthen Alabama Homes. Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties are already covered, and Habitat is expanding into Greene and Hale counties. Homeowners can apply for as much as...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and more were injured in the shooting nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. The investigation put an extraordinary focus on Ethan Crumbley’s home life...
United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama celebrates coaches
For the next eight weeks, the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center is bringing clients with United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama together through the game of tennis. Thursday was a special day as UCP celebrated and thanked the coaches who took the time to teach and work so well with the clients.
