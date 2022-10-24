Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Win On Sunday
A week after his incident with Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The veteran NASCAR driver won Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in impressive fashion. Larson took home the win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR fans are impressed by Larson's ability and his performance on...
CBS Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race in South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he is entering the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway, putting him back behind the driver's wheel for the second time in 2022. Earnhardt will compete in the prestigious late model stock car race scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Timmonsville, S.C. short track, which was among the venues that Earnhardt grew up racing on.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin moves into first
The top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings has become like the ugliest horse on the merry-go-round. No one wants to climb on board. Joey Logano is the latest to depart. He was No. 1 last week but had a less-than-spectacular day at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, finishing 18th. He’s already locked into the championship round at Phoenix, of course, so he didn’t leave Homestead thoroughly miserable, but he does fall from the lead in the NBC Power Rankings.
On This Date: A Hendrick Motorsports Plane Crashes On Its Way To A NASCAR Race At Martinsville Speedway
I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was October 24, 2004 – 18 years ago today. Jimmie Johnson had just won the 2004 Subway 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It was a cool, cloudy day at the track, and everybody started slowly filing out of the grandstands after the race.
Column: 7 desperate drivers have NASCAR season on the line
Joey Logano has little stress headed into Martinsville Speedway, where his results won’t make a difference in his march toward the NASCAR championship. There are still three spots open in the title-deciding finale and seven drivers head into Sunday’s race at NASCAR’s smallest and oldest track with a chance. Only 58 points separate Ross Chastain in second from Chase Briscoe in eighth, and a victory can earn a driver an automatic berth into the winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway.
NBC Sports
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway
Seven drivers will be searching for spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in the final race of the Round of 8. Joey Logano secured one of the four positions with a win at Las Vegas. None of the playoff contenders won last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson scored in a runaway, so three championship spots are available Sunday.
NBC Sports
Year’s worth of preparation leads to Martinsville for William Byron
It is for this type of weekend coming up at Martinsville Speedway that William Byron ran several Late Model races this year. While there’s plenty of chances to run laps on a simulator or on iRacing, there’s a value in running actual laps in a race car, even if it is different than the Next Gen car. With limited practice in Cup, the more laps the better, especially for the 24-year-old Byron who didn’t begin competing until a decade ago — years after many of his competitors first started.
