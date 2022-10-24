Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Marianna homicide suspect found in Montana after four years
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man wanted for murder and robbery charges in Florida was arrested in Montana on Tuesday for a separate charge, according to Marianna Police Department. In August 2018, Marianna officers responded to a house on Edenfield in reference to a reported of a dead person....
niceville.com
Alleged tool theft in Freeport, public’s help sought to ID suspect
FREEPORT, Fla. –– A man reportedly stole $500 worth of tools from Ace Hardware in Freeport, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The alleged tool thief was caught on security video, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO)...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
Sneads man accused of attempted murder of police officer
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on October 13 the father of Kevin Christen, 29, called 911 to warn them Christen was armed and inside a Toyota truck. Law enforcement officers were also searching […]
WJHG-TV
Disturbance call leads to possession arrest
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 8 p.m. Tuesday a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. Panama City police are now searching for the vehicle. The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390. Police said the victim was pulling a trailer of furniture and turned off of Highway 390 […]
Panama City police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for the occupants of a GMC truck after the driver allegedly struck and killed a Lynn Haven man, fled the scene, and abandoned the vehicle Tuesday night. Officers said Mark Lee Butler, 47, of Lynn Haven was towing a utility trailer shortly before 8:45 p.m. […]
niceville.com
Florida felon sentenced to 10 years for possessing drugs, firearm
FLORIDA – A convicted north Florida felon has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing drugs and a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the announcement, Johntavious Tiller, 31, of Wewahitchka, Florida, was sentenced to 10 years...
PC employee Michael Johnson allegedly embezzled funds for a decade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police charged Michael Johnson last week with embezzling $470,000 from The Friends of After School Assistance Program. “I didn’t suspect anything that he was doing that was illegal,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. In February 2021 the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued findings and […]
Trial begins for man accused of killing wife
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — After months of delays, a German man accused of raping and killing his wife is finally on trial. Dr. Daniel Belc is facing a number of charges for the 2018 death of his wife Judy Yoder Belc. The trial began with prosecutors playing the 911 call Belc made hours after the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Missing/endangered elderly man safely located
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
navarrenewspaper.com
Navarre home destroyed by fire
October 25, 2022. At 12:56 a.m., the Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted for a residential structure fire in the 2600 block of Salamanca Street. A 911 caller reported the home next door was on fire. All occupants had safely evacuated the structure. The home was over 50% involved, with fire...
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
wdhn.com
Two arrests made in Geneva robbery, one at large, GPD
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation into a Wednesday Geneva robbery, two suspects were arrested and one is still at large, according to the Geneva Police Department. On Wednesday, October 16, Geneva Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 Block of East Promenade Avenue. According to GPD,...
wtvy.com
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
