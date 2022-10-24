ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

WJHG-TV

Marianna homicide suspect found in Montana after four years

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man wanted for murder and robbery charges in Florida was arrested in Montana on Tuesday for a separate charge, according to Marianna Police Department. In August 2018, Marianna officers responded to a house on Edenfield in reference to a reported of a dead person....
MARIANNA, FL
niceville.com

Alleged tool theft in Freeport, public’s help sought to ID suspect

FREEPORT, Fla. –– A man reportedly stole $500 worth of tools from Ace Hardware in Freeport, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The alleged tool thief was caught on security video, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO)...
FREEPORT, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Sneads man accused of attempted murder of police officer

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on October 13 the father of Kevin Christen, 29, called 911 to warn them Christen was armed and inside a Toyota truck. Law enforcement officers were also searching […]
SNEADS, FL
WJHG-TV

Disturbance call leads to possession arrest

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Former Bay Co. commissioner dies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Pedestrian hit and killed in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 8 p.m. Tuesday a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. Panama City police are now searching for the vehicle. The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390. Police said the victim was pulling a trailer of furniture and turned off of Highway 390 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for the occupants of a GMC truck after the driver allegedly struck and killed a Lynn Haven man, fled the scene, and abandoned the vehicle Tuesday night. Officers said Mark Lee Butler, 47, of Lynn Haven was towing a utility trailer shortly before 8:45 p.m. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Florida felon sentenced to 10 years for possessing drugs, firearm

FLORIDA – A convicted north Florida felon has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing drugs and a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the announcement, Johntavious Tiller, 31, of Wewahitchka, Florida, was sentenced to 10 years...
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

PC employee Michael Johnson allegedly embezzled funds for a decade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police charged Michael Johnson last week with embezzling $470,000 from The Friends of After School Assistance Program. “I didn’t suspect anything that he was doing that was illegal,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. In February 2021 the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued findings and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Trial begins for man accused of killing wife

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — After months of delays, a German man accused of raping and killing his wife is finally on trial. Dr. Daniel Belc is facing a number of charges for the 2018 death of his wife Judy Yoder Belc. The trial began with prosecutors playing the 911 call Belc made hours after the […]
MARIANNA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Missing/endangered elderly man safely located

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
CRESTVIEW, FL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Back Beach Road crash ends in death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Navarre home destroyed by fire

October 25, 2022. At 12:56 a.m., the Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted for a residential structure fire in the 2600 block of Salamanca Street. A 911 caller reported the home next door was on fire. All occupants had safely evacuated the structure. The home was over 50% involved, with fire...
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Two arrests made in Geneva robbery, one at large, GPD

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation into a Wednesday Geneva robbery, two suspects were arrested and one is still at large, according to the Geneva Police Department. On Wednesday, October 16, Geneva Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 Block of East Promenade Avenue. According to GPD,...
GENEVA, AL

