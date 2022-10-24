ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
columbusunderground.com

Bites & Sips: Randazzo On Big Brunch, Peach Cobbler, Punk Pigs & More Closings

Chef Catie Randazzo will soon be gracing TV screens as a contestant on new HBO Max show The Big Brunch. Randazzo is one of 10 chefs that will be vying for $300,000 on the eight-episode series centered on that quintessential weekend meal: brunch. The series is created and hosted by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek fame, along with judges chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you like Cantonese cuisine, you can't go wrong with Yau's Chinese Bistro, which is located in the University District neighborhood. Customer recommendations include the roast duck wonton noodles, chao gui dew (a delicious stir-fried rice noodle dish with shrimp and Chinese sausage), house pan fried noodles, and jeje chicken hot pot.
Axios Columbus

4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus

If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
NBC4 Columbus

Crawford Hoying expands hotel portfolio with Whitestone Companies joint venture

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A week after announcing a boutique hotel project with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, Crawford Hoying is expanding its hospitality portfolio yet again. The Dublin developer has entered into a joint venture with another local firm, Whitestone Capital – the capital investment division of Lewis Center-based Whitestone Companies, a real estate […]
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 28-30, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
columbusmonthly.com

Scott Woods: Horror Movies That Could Happen in Columbus

As we round the corner on the spookiest season of the year, not to mention the most vibrant autumn in several years, everyone has Halloween on the brain. For once it looks like trick or treat weather will hold. Even if it doesn’t, we can all do what we’ve been doing for the last two years: retreat into our homes and curl up to a horror movie.
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Lauren and Matthew Rice

Oct. 23, 2021 | Lauren (Davis) and Matthew Rice traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Ohio for their “elegant Hogwards”-themed wedding at the zoo last fall. During their first date after matching on Hinge in January 2019, they closed down the brewery where they’d met for drinks. That long-lasting date is a sign of how much Lauren really liked Matt, she says, because she doesn’t drink beer … and that was the only drink on hand at the bar.
NBC4 Columbus

Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools eyeing software to address bus route issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation issues continue to impact several students 10 weeks into the school year. The principal at Summit Academy Middle School, which serves students with disabilities, said she is facing two busing issues. The school’s transportation is provided by Columbus City Schools and right now it is dealing with a major bus […]
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Officials announce the closure of London Rd. in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Pickaway County officials announced the temporary closure of London Road in Derby. According to the Indiana & Ohio Railway, the closure will last for 5 to 7 days for track repairs. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route during that time.
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community

COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
