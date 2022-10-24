Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
The Pit BBQ, Mr. Hummus, Cheesecake Girl among Bubbly Hall’s opening lineup
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New Albany-area food hall expects to be open in mid-December. Bubbly Hall, a 15,000-square-foot newly built center that’s been in the works for more than a year, has set Dec. 14 as its grand opening date, though the space expects to have some soft opening hours in […]
columbusunderground.com
Bites & Sips: Randazzo On Big Brunch, Peach Cobbler, Punk Pigs & More Closings
Chef Catie Randazzo will soon be gracing TV screens as a contestant on new HBO Max show The Big Brunch. Randazzo is one of 10 chefs that will be vying for $300,000 on the eight-episode series centered on that quintessential weekend meal: brunch. The series is created and hosted by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek fame, along with judges chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you like Cantonese cuisine, you can't go wrong with Yau's Chinese Bistro, which is located in the University District neighborhood. Customer recommendations include the roast duck wonton noodles, chao gui dew (a delicious stir-fried rice noodle dish with shrimp and Chinese sausage), house pan fried noodles, and jeje chicken hot pot.
columbusmonthly.com
Stylish Stays: 25 Cool Hotels and Other Dazzling Destinations a Day’s Drive from Columbus
Give your Airbnb app a break and discover these magnificent lodging options, from a foodie paradise in Tennessee to a hipster hotel in Toronto. You’ll find five Hollywood filming locales, too. Columbus Monthly. It’s hard to beat a boutique hotel with its own basement rock club. Or a lovingly...
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
Crawford Hoying expands hotel portfolio with Whitestone Companies joint venture
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A week after announcing a boutique hotel project with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, Crawford Hoying is expanding its hospitality portfolio yet again. The Dublin developer has entered into a joint venture with another local firm, Whitestone Capital – the capital investment division of Lewis Center-based Whitestone Companies, a real estate […]
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 28-30, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
columbusmonthly.com
Scott Woods: Horror Movies That Could Happen in Columbus
As we round the corner on the spookiest season of the year, not to mention the most vibrant autumn in several years, everyone has Halloween on the brain. For once it looks like trick or treat weather will hold. Even if it doesn’t, we can all do what we’ve been doing for the last two years: retreat into our homes and curl up to a horror movie.
Ohio State earned $34M in city’s biggest-ever jobs incentive, replaced by a bigger one
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University exited early from what had been the largest economic incentive deal in Columbus history – as it entered the new record holder. But even lopping off the last three years of a 15-year deal, OSU Wexner Medical Center already created 3,000 more jobs than the 5,600 […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Lauren and Matthew Rice
Oct. 23, 2021 | Lauren (Davis) and Matthew Rice traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Ohio for their “elegant Hogwards”-themed wedding at the zoo last fall. During their first date after matching on Hinge in January 2019, they closed down the brewery where they’d met for drinks. That long-lasting date is a sign of how much Lauren really liked Matt, she says, because she doesn’t drink beer … and that was the only drink on hand at the bar.
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
Latitude Five25 owners will have to sell apartment complex, city attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is close to an agreement with the company owning Latitude Five25 apartments – asking them to sell the crime-ridden, unsanitary complex within three months of the resolution. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a press release Tuesday he expects to finalize the agreement with management company […]
Columbus schools eyeing software to address bus route issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Transportation issues continue to impact several students 10 weeks into the school year. The principal at Summit Academy Middle School, which serves students with disabilities, said she is facing two busing issues. The school’s transportation is provided by Columbus City Schools and right now it is dealing with a major bus […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Officials announce the closure of London Rd. in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Pickaway County officials announced the temporary closure of London Road in Derby. According to the Indiana & Ohio Railway, the closure will last for 5 to 7 days for track repairs. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route during that time.
60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
