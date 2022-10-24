Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements.

PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a “wrong-way” maneuver at the intersection of the Clearfield Bypass on Route 879 and Route 322 near the mall. The tower section will stay on Route 879 and head toward Route 153.

Below are the route details that PennDOT wrote in the release:

• Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

• Route 879 south to Route 322

• Route 322 back to Route 879

• Route 879 to Route 153

• Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

PennDOT said that there will be updates on superloads when they are scheduled and that it will take another month to transport all the parts. The parts will be transported during the day and it does depend on the weather.

Drivers are encouraged to remain alert for traffic stops as the transports will be moving very slow, especially during the “wrong-way” maneuvers. In order to ensure the safety for drivers, the superloads will be escorted and Pennsylvania State Police will help with wrong-way movements.

For information on road conditions and possible delays, drivers are encouraged to check 511PA .

