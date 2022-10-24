Read full article on original website
Hyland hits 7 3-pointers, Nuggets top Jazz 117-101
Bones Hyland hit seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, DeAndre Jordan hit the second 3 of his 15-year NBA career, and the Denver Nuggets avenged an opening-night loss to Utah with a 117-101 victory over the Jazz on Friday night
Gobert, Wolves extend Lakers' winless start with 111-102 win
Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers' winless start with a 111-102 win
