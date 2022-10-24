Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Fryeburg Academy upset LA in South B Quarterfinal
Seventh seed Fryeburg Academy (9-5) upset second ranked Lincoln Academy 2-1 in double overtime in a South Class B boys soccer semi-final match-up on October 26 in the Eagles nest. After a scoreless first half, the Eagles took the lead nine minutes into the second half on a long direct kick from Cody Cleaveland. Pablo Duran beat Fryeburg keeper Aidan Clement to the ball to head it home for a 1-0 LA lead.
lcnme.com
Burroughs named State tennis coach of year
Lincoln Academy girls tennis coach Melissa Burroughs has been named Maine 2021-22 State Girls Tennis Coach of the Year by the Maine Principals’ Association.
lcnme.com
Medomak Soccer Teams Eliminated in Prelims
Eighth seed Medomak Valley girls soccer team lost 3-0 to visiting ninth seed Wells on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Lincoln Academy in a South Class B preliminary game. Ninth seed Medomak Valley boys soccer team lost a 1-0 overtime heartbreaker at Greely on Oct. 22 in a South Class B preliminary game.
lcnme.com
Playoff Schedule and Game Changes
Eighth seed Greely defeated Medomak Valley boys soccer 2-1 in overtime in a South Class B preliminary game on Oct. 22. Lincoln Academy boys soccer will host Fryeburg Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in a South Class B quarter-final game. Girls soccer. Ninth seed Wells defeated Medomak...
lcnme.com
Four Local Cross Country Teams Headed to States
Four local cross country teams placed in the top two-thirds in regional competition on Oct. 22 to qualify for the State championships, to be held at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland on Oct. 29. B boys run at 12:20 p.m.; followed by B girls at 1 p.m., and C boys at 1:40 p.m.
lcnme.com
8th Grade & Prospective Student Open House
All are invited to an 8th Grade & Prospective Student Open House on Wednesday, November 2nd, which will begin in the Lincoln Academy Alumni Dining Commons at 6:30pm. Lincoln Academy holds this annual. event for 8th graders, prospective students and their families. During this session, faculty and students will provide...
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
Maine High School Student Dragged For Half a Mile Down The Road Behind Classmate’s Car
A Maine high school student was dragged for more than half a mile behind a car on Monday afternoon. WGME 13 reported that a high school student from South Portland was being dropped off at his home after school by another student before the incident occured. After the boy got...
lcnme.com
Dale Morse Hahn
Dale Morse Hahn, 55, of North Waldoboro, died unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2022. Dale was born to Robert D. Hahn and Mary Ann Morse on April 15, 1967. After attending Boothbay Region High School, Dale went on to pursue his passion of excavation and all things gravel. He opened Dale Hahn & Son Dirtworks in 1990 providing services around the county and beyond. He was his happiest in his excavator digging dirt and singing along to his radio.
The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month
Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
lcnme.com
LA Students Collaborate with Local Nonprofits
Lincoln Academy students have been volunteering at Veggies to Table, a Newcastle nonprofit farm that grows top-quality organic produce and flowers to donate to those experiencing hunger and needing joy, creates lasting community connections through their volunteer program, and provides education around healthy food and sustainable living. The students working...
lcnme.com
Merton Greenleaf
Merton Greenleaf, of Jefferson, son of Mahlon and Doris Greenleaf was born in Wilton on Jan. 18, 1942 and passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. He will be missed by his spouse of 60 years, Cecelia; sons, Steven and significant other, Leane Zanea, Thomas and wife, Marge, and David; daughter, Karen and husband, Rob Anderson; grandsons, Andrew, Jason, Max Greenleaf, and Jordan Anderson; and granddaughter, Sarah Merriam. A private service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30
Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
wabi.tv
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
lcnme.com
Matthew Jon Christ
Matthew Jon Christ, 29, of Damariscotta, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on Jan. 2, 1993 to Jon and Tami Lewis Christ. When he was 3 years old he attended Salt Bay Area Head Start, where he met his lifelong best friend, Josh Benner. He held...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Dick Mclean Moved To Maine and Found Home
There was a time when Richard J. “Dick” McLean was a fixture in the Damariscotta community. While he was in office, the one-time long-serving select board member made it a point to be visible in his community, stopping downtown daily to check his mail, grab his coffee, and really, chat with his neighbors.
lcnme.com
Stewart Bradley ‘Brad’ Blodgett Jr.
Our much beloved husband and father, Stewart Bradley “Brad” Blodgett Jr., 78, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Maine Medical Center, in Portland. His relentless courage and determination to live in spite of complications from diabetes served as an inspiration to everyone who knew him. Brad was a resident of Sugar Land, Texas and of South Bristol.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
