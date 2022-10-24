Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Lenawee Election Preview: County Commissioners and District Court Judge
Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues their series of stories on previewing local Lenawee County Elections today… with a look at the County Commission and District Court Judge. There are four contested commission seats…the 1st, 5th, 6th, and 9th Districts. In the City of Tecumseh and Tecumseh...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022
Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
wlen.com
Britton-Deerfield Grad. Named 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen
Tecumseh, MI – Faith Scheffler, of Tecumseh, was recently named the 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen. She graduated from Britton-Deerfield High School and Michigan State University with her B.S. in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Education. She is currently student teaching at Sand Creek Community Schools and working towards her teaching certificate.
wlen.com
Lenawee County NAACP Holds 28th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Sunday in Adrian
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Chapter of the NAACP held their 28th annual Freedom Fund banquet Sunday evening at Adrian College. The featured guest speaker was Doctor Pamela Pugh, (pictured below) who has over twenty-four years of experience in the field of public health with emphasis on achieving health equity through environmental justice.
Plymouth-Canton schools educator named 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year
(CBS DETROIT) - Monica L. Merritt, superintendent of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) was named the 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA), gives this award out annually and the winner is selected by a panel of education stakeholders. The award is presented to a superintendent in the state who shows continuous dedication to enhancing the lives of their students and the overall community. As a part of the award, sponsor Michigan Virtual, will donate a $1,000 student scholarship in her honor. "In her time at Plymouth-Canton, Dr. Merritt has shown her commitment to students, staff,...
wlen.com
Surviving to Thriving Holds Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil in Adrian
Adrian, MI – A Lenawee County domestic violence survivors advocacy and support group held a vigil over the weekend at the Adrian Armory Event Center. The President of Surviving to Thriving, Melissa Beal, talked to WLEN News about the vigil for survivors and those that have passed from domestic violence…highlighting the many ‘big things’ that happened on Sunday…
wlen.com
Croswell Opera House Releases Information on 2022-23 Special Event Series
Adrian, MI – Tickets are now on sale for the shows in the Croswell Opera House’s 2022-23 Special Event Series. Here are the events for the rest of this calendar year…. The first event is a Halloween concert of spooky rock hits by Toledo-based band Not Fast Enuff. The concert will take place this Friday night at 7 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
Another I-94 lane closure coming in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A portion of I-94 in Jackson County is closing down to one lane. The single-lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lane is scheduled to reopen 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reveals Prediction For Rivalry Game
Everybody in the state of Michigan seems to have a prediction for this weekend's Michigan-Michigan State matchup, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer attended Michigan State for undergrad and law school, while her lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist is a Michigan alum. The two appear to have a friendly rivalry building heading into Saturday.
wlen.com
ProMedica Hickman Hospital to Host Upcoming Drug Take-Back Day
Adrian, MI – There will be a drug take-back day at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital, just north of Adrian, this weekend. A recent Community Conversation on WLEN featured Becky Selenko, Health Educator at the Lenawee County Health Department, and Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier. The take-back will...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg man: Leave my election signs alone
Perrysburg-area Democrats can not handle the truth or freedom of speech. In anticipation of the mid-term elections, I’ve installed some campaign signs in my yard in Perrysburg. Someone is destroying these signs. They are also writing very mean-spirited, name-calling opinions in their blog sites making personal attacks. They are...
Developers plan extended-stay hotel, retail and offices on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A busy commercial area along Jackson Road just outside Ann Arbor could be set to receive a new business park, potentially bringing Scio Township its first extended-stay hotel. Developers are pitching the project, called the Honey Creek Business Park, for a 25-acre property near the intersection...
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case
Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2022 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – It’s almost time for Halloween costumes and candy to fill the streets of Washtenaw County communities. The spooky holiday lands on Monday, Oct. 31, and areas around the county have different trick-or-treat times. Here are some of these times. Ann Arbor: The streets of...
Students banned from Dundee Middle School after "credible" threat
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple students were banned from school grounds after a "credible" threat was made on Wednesday.In a letter to students' families posted on Facebook, Dundee Community Schools said they received a potential threat tip through its confidential reporting system. Superintendent Schott Leach said the administration, the liaison officer and local law enforcement immediately responded to the report and secured the students in question. Their investigation deemed the threat credible and Leach said the authorities responded accordingly. "At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm," said Leach in the letter. The students involved in the...
Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place
In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
wlen.com
AAA: Lenawee County Regular Gasoline is Cheaper than Every Surrounding Michigan County
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is the lowest among surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $3.89 per gallon as of Sunday night. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $4.05 …with the national average at $3.79 per gallon.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
candgnews.com
New church looks to make an impact on Novi
NOVI — Impact Church Metro Detroit, located at 22104 Novi Road, officially opened its doors in Novi with its grand opening celebration the weekend of Oct. 1-2. The church is an independent affiliate of Impact Church in Jacksonville, Florida. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a tour of the...
