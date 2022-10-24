Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Related
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Man Vikings Should Target via Trade
If the Minnesota Vikings execute any trades before the November 1st deadline, a cornerback should be obtained for roster depth. It is unclear if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will set the Vikings up as buyers, sellers, or neither in the next week. But if Adofo-Mensah feels frisky, he should ship...
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week
Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral
High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition. Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.
NFL player arrested at Miami club after refusing to leave women’s restroom, police say
A 6-foot-6, 320-pound NFL player was arrested early Saturday at a famous downtown Miami nightclub after, an arrest report said, a witness told police the man didn’t want to leave the women’s restroom.
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions
Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
More details released about Vikings' Oli Udoh arrest in Miami
Oli Udoh was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday at a downtown club in Miami.
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend. Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Bears linebacker breaks down in tears after learning teammate was traded during the middle of his press conference
Roquan Smith is a centerpiece of the Bears defense, but he'll be without teammate Robert Quinn, traded to the Eagles, for the rest of the year.
Texans Waive Popular Former Gopher
The Houston Texans 2022 season is rapidly going nowhere, sitting in the basement of the AFC South through seven weeks with a 1-4-1 (.250) record. And they’re making a few roster tweaks accordingly, waiving former Minnesota Golden Gophers standout WR Tyler Johnson on Tuesday. It is unclear if Johnson...
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Daughter’s Custom Patrick Mahomes Jacket During 49ers Game
Turning heads with her adorableness, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was seen rocking a sweet jacket dedicated to her NFL star father during the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday (October 23rd). While sharing some Game Day snapshots, Patrick Mahomes’ wife showed off her daughter’s super...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0