Wave 3
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
953wiki.com
ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase
Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
Kentucky Man 'Unprovoked' In Slitting Throats Of Two Strangers At Nightclub: Police
Two people had their throats slit by a man who they didn't know while hanging out at at a nightclub in Kentucky, Radar has learned.According to court documents, Sean Coats, 37, walked up behind two strangers and slit their throats while they were hanging out at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville, Kentucky at approximately midnight on Oct. 25. The identities of the victims and their conditions were not released.Authorities say surveillance video showed Coats walk up behind the people when he "cut their throats" with a knife. The arrest report refers to the attack as "unprovoked" and notes that it...
DOJ investigating funding fraud with Louisville ties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville properties were roped into what the Department of Justice says is the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme to date. Last month, the DOJ announced it is coming down on 47 defendants for allegedly stealing $250 million in COVID-relief funds meant for a federally-funded child nutrition program.
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
Protestors charged with blocking Second Street Bridge in 2020 accept plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 20 protestors charged with blocking a Louisville bridge in 2020 have accepted a plea agreement that includes community service, officials said. According to a press release, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell’s office offered the agreement to 26 protestors who blocked the Second Street Bridge following the death of Breonna Taylor earlier that year.
Wave 3
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a violent incident just after midnight on Tuesday, a group of visitors came to the aid of a man who had his throat slashed at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder in...
wdrb.com
More than 2 dozen protesters who shut down Second Street Bridge reach plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen demonstrators accused of blocking the Second Street Bridge during the height of the protests over the Breonna Taylor case have accepted a plea agreement. According to a news release from Jefferson County Attorney's office, each of the 26 defendants charged with obstructing...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
wdrb.com
Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since a David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions.
wdrb.com
6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
'At all times, you're on alert': Businesses call for more security following trio of attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a trio of violent attacks against people walking in downtown Louisville, some businesses in the area have acknowledged added challenges that come with safety concerns. Chef Shaq's Kitchen has been open on 5th Street since July 2022, and Chef Shaquan McDonald says being busy has...
wdrb.com
FBI sends evidence from Crystal Rogers search in Bardstown to lab at Quantico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI said some of the evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico. Virginia. The FBI will not say what evidence was found. Federal agents wrapped up their five-day search Friday at a...
WTVQ
FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
wdrb.com
Police: carjacking victim shot several times in east Louisville
UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time. Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister Wednesday, seeking to offer assurances that his new government would offer economic stability and continuity after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak has so far appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the administrations of his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as he tries to tackle Britain’s multiple economic problems. One of his government’s first acts was to delay a key economic statement until Nov. 17, ensuring the most accurate possible forecasts can be considered as the government seeks to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
WLKY.com
Recent LMPD gun seizure shedding light on underground gun dealers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Illegal guns have been a focal point for police to drive down crime in the Metro and recent gun seizures have shed light on underground firearms dealers. The Louisville Metro Police Department second division commander Major Corey Robinson said big seizures don't happen every day — but when they do, they make the city safer.
Raleigh News & Observer
Man approaches two strangers and cuts their throats with a knife, Kentucky cops say
A man cut the throats of two strangers in an “unprovoked attack” at a popular dining and entertainment district, Kentucky police said. The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. Sean Coats, 37, is accused of “intentionally (causing) serious...
Inspector general, Civilian Review Board provide update on police: 'We continue to meet with the leaders of LMPD'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In early October during a Civilian Review Board meeting, the city's inspector general said Louisville Metro Police was not cooperating, and they were unable to get certain key information and records. Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance in 2020 creating the inspector general position. That position...
Wave 3
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm...
Wave 3
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
WHAS11
