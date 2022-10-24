ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase

Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
SELLERSBURG, IN
RadarOnline

Kentucky Man 'Unprovoked' In Slitting Throats Of Two Strangers At Nightclub: Police

Two people had their throats slit by a man who they didn't know while hanging out at at a nightclub in Kentucky, Radar has learned.According to court documents, Sean Coats, 37, walked up behind two strangers and slit their throats while they were hanging out at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville, Kentucky at approximately midnight on Oct. 25. The identities of the victims and their conditions were not released.Authorities say surveillance video showed Coats walk up behind the people when he "cut their throats" with a knife. The arrest report refers to the attack as "unprovoked" and notes that it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

DOJ investigating funding fraud with Louisville ties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville properties were roped into what the Department of Justice says is the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme to date. Last month, the DOJ announced it is coming down on 47 defendants for allegedly stealing $250 million in COVID-relief funds meant for a federally-funded child nutrition program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Protestors charged with blocking Second Street Bridge in 2020 accept plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 20 protestors charged with blocking a Louisville bridge in 2020 have accepted a plea agreement that includes community service, officials said. According to a press release, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell’s office offered the agreement to 26 protestors who blocked the Second Street Bridge following the death of Breonna Taylor earlier that year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former FBI agent writes book about the David Camm case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since a David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children. In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions.
GEORGETOWN, IN
wdrb.com

6 out of 20 complaints settled over VA Hospital blasting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six damage claims have already been settled over blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA hospital. The contractor got 20 damage complaints after the Oct. 5 blast, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The claims cite damage from rock and debris, or seismic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Police: carjacking victim shot several times in east Louisville

UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time. Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister Wednesday, seeking to offer assurances that his new government would offer economic stability and continuity after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak has so far appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the administrations of his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as he tries to tackle Britain’s multiple economic problems. One of his government’s first acts was to delay a key economic statement until Nov. 17, ensuring the most accurate possible forecasts can be considered as the government seeks to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Recent LMPD gun seizure shedding light on underground gun dealers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Illegal guns have been a focal point for police to drive down crime in the Metro and recent gun seizures have shed light on underground firearms dealers. The Louisville Metro Police Department second division commander Major Corey Robinson said big seizures don't happen every day — but when they do, they make the city safer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy