Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Monroe Local News
Transforming Gwinnett Transportation informational and fun event Saturday, Oct. 29
The community is invited to join the Transforming Gwinnett Transportation event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenora Park Pavillion. There you will be able to learn about all the services that Gwinnett Transportation provides to residents. The family can also enjoy food, music, giveaways, treats, and displays. Kids will also enjoy gift-or-treat, touch-a-tractor, face painting, games, and prizes.
WMAZ
Fried Green Tomatoes Festival coming back to Juliette after 2-year hiatus
JULIETTE, Ga. — The Fried Green Tomatoes Festival is making it's way back to Juliette after a two year hiatus. To celebrate the iconic 1991 movie of the same name, Juliette has been putting on this festival for 17 years. "Juliette is a landmark. The town dates back to...
Monroe Local News
Local 4-H goat club wins big
The pun writes itself: The Walton County 4-H Goat Club is the GOAT. (That’s “Greatest of all Time” for those of you not up on your latest youth lingo). But while a bit obvious, it’s nonetheless a joke with a certain amount of Walton County 4-H squad prevails at Market Goat Show in Perry Local Goat Club wins big truth to it after the 4-H squad came home from the Market Goat Show in Perry with a pile of hardware in hand from all their wins.
Monroe Local News
2022 Fall Decoration Competition between Highland Village and Walton Village apartments
In 2020, Highland Village Apartments and Walton Village Apartments found a unique way to cope with the restrictive lifestyle the pandemic had imposed on them. By the time fall came around, they were ready. Residents in the two apartment complexes decorated the front of each property in a fall theme and asked voters to choose the winner.
Red and Black
West Broad Farmers Market returns annual fall festival
On an autumnal afternoon in the parking lot of the Athens Housing Authority, the space was filled with excited children in halloween costumes, local vendors and Atheniens interested in exploring some new Athens cuisine. Following a two year hiatus, Athens Land Trust brought back its annual West Broad Farmers Market’s fall festival on Oct. 22, 2022.
WSB-TV Atlanta
Vintage rides, cool drinks at Dawsonville Moonshine Festival
Dawsonville Moonshine Festival Thousands of people made their way to Dawsonville over the weekend. (Nelson Hicks)
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
Red and Black
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
discoveratlanta.com
Atlanta Attractions Open on Thanksgiving Day
The long-range weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day in Atlanta looks perfect for getting out of the house. Luckily, several of the city’s most popular attractions are open on Turkey Day. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights is the annual light show at Atlanta Botanical Garden. New at...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
flagpole.com
My Friends Condone a Racist
This incident didn’t happen in Athens, but I can’t get it out of mind, and I need to figure out how to handle this. There is a new bar in my hometown that is getting really popular. They host lots of bands and trivia nights, karaoke and stuff like that, and I’d gone there a few times before and had a really good time. Cheap drinks and great company for sure, and I’m only a few degrees of separation from the owner’s circle of friends. He’s always been really nice to me and my friends when he’s there, and I’ve never thought anything untoward of him or his employees until this happened. A friend’s band was playing a show there, and they were allowed to put like five people on the guest list, so they put me and some other friends. I carpooled there with a lady friend, and when we got to the door I said my name, showed my ID and said I was on the list for the concert tonight, and he let me in just fine. But when my friend showed her ID and said she was on the list, he actually scratched her name off. WHILE we were standing there and watching him. He told her that she wasn’t on the list and had to pay the cover charge, and thankfully she pushed back and pointed out what he’d just done. He just kind of acted like he’d gotten confused and waved her in, but he wouldn’t even look at her. It made for an awkward start to the evening.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County
The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Whitlock and Kenna are a brother and sister pair with different personalities. Whitlock is more on the gentler side while Kenna is active and on the go.
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
Apartment Therapy
This Atlanta Vacation Home Is An Exact Replica of the Cottage From “The Holiday”
Soon, you’ll be able to stay in Kate Winslet’s cozy fictional home from “The Holiday” — no passport needed. That’s because Lucy Small, of the Georgia-based home design company State and Season, is bringing an exact replica of the beloved rom-com house — officially known as the Rosehill Cottage — to the Atlanta area in 2023. She was inspired to build a replica after seeing massive fan fervor over the cottage online.
fox5atlanta.com
Melissa Rivers tells 'Lies' in latest book about her mother
ATLANTA - It’s been eight years since the world lost the legendary Joan Rivers, but the comic icon’s voice lives on thanks to the latest book from her daughter, Melissa Rivers. "Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales from a Short Woman" is a book of fictional stories...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 9 Incredible Places to See Fall Foliage Near Atlanta
Discover 9 Incredible Places to See Fall Foliage Near Atlanta. People who enjoy autumn frequently go to the Northeastern United States to view the vibrant leaves. Atlanta is one of the most underappreciated autumn foliage destinations in the nation, though! With plenty of trees, wonderful lakes, and open areas to soak in all those vivid reds, oranges, golds, and browns, this area is full of stunning and easily accessible state parks.
Comments / 0