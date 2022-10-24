ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers coaches get lowest fan rating after loss to Commanders, but a new group joins them

By Larry Gallup, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago

Over the last three Green Bay Packers games — all losses — the coaches have been taking the most wrath from fans in our postgame ratings. They've gotten average ratings of 1.7, 1.4 and, after Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders , 1.6 on a one-to-five scale.

Those ratings were the worst or second-worst of any position group for each game. But after Sunday's game, the wide receivers and tight ends joined the coaches, also getting a 1.6 average rating from about 3,500 voters.

Anecdotally, fans sound sick of the coaches' strategies on both offense and defense. Now, they're also seeing shortcomings in the Packers' receivers .

A drop on a long throw by Amari Rodgers got the most attention, but as quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game, "There were probably seven or eight other passes that could have been caught for sure."

The quarterback was not without blame, though. He had the next-lowest rating, 1.8, as he completed 23 of 35 passes for a pedestrian 194 yards.

The special teams were next at 1.9, with Amari Rodgers also muffing a punt return that led to a Commanders' field goal.

The offensive linemen, who had the lowest average rating last week at 1.3, improved to 2.3. They played without injured left tackle David Bakhtiari but reshuffled their starters , resulting in better pass protection but poorer run-blocking and two holding calls.

The defense, playing against backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, got suitably mediocre ratings, indicative of its performance. The defensive backs got a 2.2, the defensive linemen a 2.4 and the linebackers a 2.5. While getting a pick-six from linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and having another one by cornerback Rasul Douglas called back by a penalty , the defense gave up 10 third-quarter points and allowed 166 rushing yards in the game.

The running backs got the best rating, a 2.7. By running backs, it mainly means Aaron Jones, who had nine catches, two for touchdowns. But Jones only ran for 23 yards on eight carries and AJ Dillon only had 15 yards on four carries.

If you'd still like to voice your opinion by voting, you can here:

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

