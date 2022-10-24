ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Police ID woman, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island; arrest made

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCvjU_0iklkELS00

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a Staten Island, New York, home has been identified, and an arrest has been made in connection with the gruesome discovery.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Lahuma Payton, 26, of Mariners Harbor, SILive.com reported.

Payton’s body was found just before 6 a.m. Friday in the island’s Port Richmond section, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, WABC-TV reported.

An official ruling on Payton’s cause of death is pending toxicology and other tests, but investigators told the TV station that it appeared she was dumped in the bin after an apparent drug overdose.

A man living in the house told WABC that he heard banging sounds at around 5 a.m. after what he described as an all-night party at a nearby apartment.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Glen Brancato, whom police confirmed lives at the Heberton Avenue address where Payton’s body was found, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and criminal tampering in connection with her death, according to a statement issued by the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner of public information and public records.

Brancato, an acquaintance of the victim, was at the home when police arrived on Friday, SILive.com reported, noting that he was arrested at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday. A second individual is also being sought by police in connection with Payton’s death, the news site reported.

According to police, Payton was dressed only from the waist down, and her body spilled out from the plastic bin, SILive.com reported.

The medical examiner will determine Payton’s cause of death, WABC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide

A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily News

NYPD apologizes for response after woman tracked down man who beat her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park

The NYPD has issued a public apology over its lackluster response to the calls of a distraught dog owner who tracked down the man suspected of beating her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park. In the most recent chapter in what has become an ongoing saga, Jessica Chrustic last week followed — and then ended up being chased — by the man she says beat her dog to death. Chrustic said she waited ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim

TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily News

Man, 37, shot to death in East Harlem NYCHA complex

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in an East Harlem NYCHA complex early Tuesday, according to police. The victim was struck in the chest in a fourth-floor hallway of a Washington Houses apartment tower on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. about 2:35 a.m., cops said. He may have been visiting someone he knows in the building when he was killed, according to police. Medics rushed him to New ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Manhattan subway station trying to break up fight

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities. The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man found fatally shot in hall of Manhattan NYCHA building: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a NYCHA apartment building in East Harlem early Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers responding to a 911 call around 2:40 a.m. found the victim, 37, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the fourth-floor hallway of the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in neck on Brooklyn street dies of her injuries: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman shot on an East New York street earlier this month has succumbed to her wounds, officials said early Tuesday. Danielle Parker, 29, was struck in the neck when shots rang out on Dumont Avenue near Vermont Street around 8:05 p.m. Oct. 16, according to authorities. First responders […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
128K+
Followers
136K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy