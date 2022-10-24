Man arrested in Dayton pleads guilty to Capitol riot offense

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in Dayton has pleaded guilty to one of four charges related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 .

According to court documents, Kenneth Duncan Massie and two others were charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

On October 20, 2022, Massie took a plea deal, in which he pleaded guilty to the charge of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. All other charges were dropped.

According to court documents, this charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail followed by no more than five years of probation. He may also pay a fine of up to $5,000.

In addition to the above penalties, Massie agreed to pay a $10 special assessment to the Clerk of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

