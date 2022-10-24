ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Bobby Bones Show

Lunchbox Took 11 Pumpkins From Free Pumpkin Truck at Work

A new business took over the building where the Bobby Bones Show's studio is located. The new business invited a pumpkin truck to come out for a team activity. Since the pumpkin truck was there when the show had finished recording, Lunchbox decided to go check it out. He went up to the owner of the pumpkin truck and asked if the pumpkins were free. He said yes, if you work for the business that is located in the show's building. Lunchbox said he did and then asked how many he could take. He then proceeded to pull his car up and take several pumpkins home with him.
Joe S Plants of the week - Create a beautiful spring bulb container garden

It is the perfect way to bring spring beauty to any size garden. MATERIALS NEEDED:One large wide container at least 10 -12 inches deep with excellent drainage holes in the bottom.Soil-less potting mix for our mediumEspoma’s Bulb FoodAn assortment of spring flowering bulbs, starting with the earliest bloomers to the later bloomers include early minor bulbs, a few hyacinths for some fragrances, tulips that will bloom after the minors, then some late blooming daffodils.HOW TO CREATE YOUR SPRING BULB CONTAINER GARDEN1.Choose Your Container.
Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
How To Grow Carrots In Your Garden

The snap of a juicy carrot fresh from your own backyard is worth the bit of extra effort required to grow these vegetables successfully. "Carrots are one of the more finicky crops to get established," says Wesley Palmer, Southeastern territory sales representative for Johnny's Selected Seeds. "They take from one to three weeks to pop up, they don't germinate as easily as other crops such as radishes or beans, and they have a long growing season."
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide

If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Pumpkin patch keeps prices steady

People experiencing homelessness can find donated essentials and comfort items at the public library. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the rain again. Updated: 6 hours ago. More rain Monday night lasting into Wednesday morning. Parents scramble as day...
How to Make Pumpkins Last Longer

We can all agree that pumpkins make the perfect spooky decoration come autumn. But because they're technically a fruit, they are susceptible to mold and rot. They also run out of moisture easily, which can cause them to dry. The best thing you can do to prevent your pumpkin from rotting quickly is to pick a hearty one. If you can feel some soft spots on your pumpkin while you're still at the patch, put it back. Pumpkins with soft spots are likely to rot more quickly.
How to properly care for your yard this fall season

It’s October, which means Halloween is right around the corner. Get your home ready for spooky decorations by properly caring for your yard this fall. In this morning’s Ask Angi segment, Joshua Belcher, an Angi Pro, shared his favorite fall landscaping projects. “Fall is a really great time...
Rossen Reports: New technology to keep fruit fresh, longer

Take a look inside your refrigerator. You probably have a couple of avocados or apples that have gone bad. We waste about $1,500 a year on uneaten food, and produce is a big culprit of that. Let’s face it: You have a very small amount of time to eat fruit...
Toxic fall plants that can harm your livestock and pets.

It’s that time of year, apples are being picked, last minute details are being finished on Halloween costumes, leaves are falling to the ground creating that crunchy sound we all love under our feet. The autumn by far is my favorite season as well as my dogs. The air is crisp for our walks, the colors are exploding in the trees and below our feet. Everywhere you look is magical with the rustic blooms of fall. Let’s take a minute and review a list of common fall plants and whether or not they’re harmful to our furry besties!
Here’s What You Need To Know About These 16 Types of Christmas Trees Before Heading to the Tree Farm!

One of the most common Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree. It's as big of a deal as shopping for gifts, baking cookies or having holiday parties. Because the Christmas tree is the center of attention, choosing the right one can be a little intimidating. You'll want to consider things like size, scent and fullness. With so many different types of Christmas trees, you'll probably want to check out a tree farm to see what catches your eye the most.
