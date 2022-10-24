ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gator Country

Roderick Kearney explains why he flipped to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators made big news on Monday when they flipped one of their top targets from their in-state rival. Offensive lineman Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) flipped his commitment from Florida State to Florida and he says it was the right decision for him. “I just...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Why turnovers hurt the 2022 Florida offense more than in past seasons

You don’t need me to tell you that it’s best to turn the ball over as little as possible. It is instructive, however, to look at just how much it can hurt a team to do so. I can tell you that the 2022 Gators are hurt more by turnovers than other recent Florida teams, so let’s dive in and see why.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Rod Kearney flips his commitment from FSU to Florida

The Florida Gators received their 22nd commitment in the 2023 class when offensive lineman Roderick Kearney committed to Florida on Monday night. Kearney took to Twitter to announce his decommitment from Florida State. “Florida State has been my top school since I’ve been going through the recruiting process. I’ve spent...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Rushing likes the home feeling he gets with the Florida Gators

When the Florida Gators took on the LSU Tigers in the Swamp two weeks ago, the south endzone was full of recruits. 2024 defensive end Elijah Rushing (6-6, 235, Tucson, AZ. Salpointe Catholic) was on campus and enjoyed seeing the game in person. “The atmosphere was different, and it was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gator Country Member Preseason Q&A Part One

One of the great elements of Gator Country is the connection that the writing staff has to the members through the forums. For that reason, with Florida basketball close to firing up I thought I’d go to the message boards and ask Gator Country subscribers for their questions entering the 2022-23 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL

