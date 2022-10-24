ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave’s Hot Chicken Expanding in LA with Elevated Restaurant Group

By Joey Reams
 2 days ago

Dave’s Hot Chicken , the fast-growing Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, is opening six new locations throughout Los Angeles County .

Previously, What Now Los Angeles reported on new sites coming to Torrance and Long Beach through a franchise agreement with Coast to Coast Commercial affiliated entity Elevated Restaurant Group , which also franchises Roll Em Up Taquitos, Jack in the Box, and Sonic Drive-Thru. Now the award-winning franchise group is getting ready to expand Dave’s Hot Chicken to Belmont Shores, Downey, Santa Fe Springs, and Whittier . The exact locations and opening dates of these new locations are unknown.

Elevated Restaurant Group has signed two new multi-store development and franchise agreements with the Nashville hot chicken brand for 15 new store locations in Los Angeles and 10 locations in the Phoenix area. Elevated Restaurant Group currently owns and operates two Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants in Southern California in Lakewood and Anaheim. The group is slated to open three new Dave’s locations in Southern California, and their 1st location in Phoenix by the end of 2023, according to the group’s website .

Elevated Restaurant Group, led by a family-run investment group owned by Clinton, Devon, and Richard Wesselink , made their Dave’s Hot Chicken Los Angeles debut on September 12th, 2021, at 5247 Clark Avenue in Lakewood. The company also has plans to expand to Buena Park in Orange County, raising the group’s California site number to nine. Fans of this chicken chain can expect the group to continue growing the brand throughout Southern California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046GaN_0ikljt8600
Photo: Official


