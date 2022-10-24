Read full article on original website
WECT
UPDATE: US-421 back open after fire closed area between Tedder Road and NC-11
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - US-421 between Tedder Road and Englishtown Road is now open after a semi-truck fire closed down the area. According to Pender County fire officials, one of the containers on an 18-wheeler hauling garbage caught fire. Pender County Emergency Management and several volunteer fire department crews...
Fire at 100-year-old Duplin County home under investigation
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Emergency Response Team conducts marine boarding practice
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Emergency Response Team recently took part in maritime emergency practice. Members of the group trained in advanced entry techniques such as Maritime Tactical Boarding Procedures. Local boats such as the CFCC Cape Hatteras research vessel are used for both...
WECT
Crews fight fire near 17th Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
At least one dead after fiery SC crash in early-morning fog
NICHOLS, SC (WWAY) — At least one person has died following an early morning crash along a foggy stretch of highway, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety. The Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday. They say the fiery crash...
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Town Council discusses parking in workshop
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —The town council held a workshop on Monday, and one of the big topics discussed was parking. Council received an update on some of the changes made this year, including text-to-park being implemented in all parking areas, and the installation of license plate recognition to aid in parking enforcement.
WECT
Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducts DWI checkpoint during ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint at 11793 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead on Saturday, October 22, as part of their ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. The following charges in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jean Beasley receives award for lifetime sea turtle conservation work
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center founder, Jean Beasley, has been given an award to honor her years of work and vast impact. She has received the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award for her lifetime achievements in sea turtle conservation. Beasley created the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco, Orex receive protective vests
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two furry members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are a little safer thanks to a donation of protective vests. K9s Arco and Orex are now wearing bullet and stab protective vests gifted from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. This potentially...
Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment. “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear schools among 389 districts receiving funds in $1 billion Clean School Bus Program
(WWAY) — The Biden-Harris Administration has announced the recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts. Bladen County Schools have been awarded nearly $2 million for 5 new buses, with Columbus County Schools getting...
Jacksonville police charge man in death of child on scooter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1. In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local group helps clean 75 pounds of trash from Wilmington creek
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several people from Live Oak Bank Pavilion recently partnered with Paddle NC and Plastic Ocean Project to clean up a local creek. The work took place last Friday, with volunteers picking trash out of Lower Burnt Mill Creek. Over 75 pounds of trash was collected....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Baby dies of injuries following weekend crash in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Highway Patrol confirms a baby has died after a crash in Bladen County over the weekend. Officers responded to a crash on Susie Sand Hill Road near Bull Street in Elizabethtown at 5:51 p.m. on October 22nd. Troopers say Brittany Pope,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for man accused of robbing Market Street CVS
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a CVS Pharmacy. Police say the armed robbery occurred around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at the CVS at 3302 Market Street. The man walked into the pharmacy on Tuesday evening, showing a knife and...
wnewsj.com
‘Problem house’ on Truesdell officials say contained stolen items, now condemned as ‘filthy’, unfit/unsafe to live in
WILMINGTON — Some stolen candy and tools started a chain of events leading to the long-awaited end of a longtime “problem house” and “eyesore” according to city officials. One person was arrested and another suspect is being sought after a burglary followed by the execution...
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures expected this week around Canal Drive due to abnormally high tides
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several road closures are expected at times this week due to higher than normal tides. A new moon cycle starting Tuesday combined with the moon reaching ‘perigee’ — its closest point of approach to the Earth during the month — will lead to the flooding concerns.
