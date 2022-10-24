Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting
Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
NBC Washington
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
Wanted Teen Known To Police In Maryland Busted Breaking Into Cars At Dealership Twice
A Maryland teen tied to pull a fast one over members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office when he went back to the well one too many times and was caught breaking into cars parked at a Waldorf car dealership, but they were quick to dismiss his attempted subterfuge. Marcus...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives: 10.23.02 - Witness sought after DC Snipers kill a RideOn Bus Driver
From 2002: Conrad Johnson (35) fatally shot while standing on the top step of his RideOn Bus in Silver Spring. Bob Barnard reports on the look for witnesses and ultimately - the snipers.
Alleged affair leads to man's murder outside Baltimore gas station
Charging documents reveal how an alleged affair led to a man's murder outside a Baltimore gas station earlier this year.
bethesdamagazine.com
Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say
Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck the CAVA restaurant and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Monday Morning Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. There were no injuries. According to police, at about 10:30 a .m., two Black males were shooting at each other at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive. Police believe the shooting was contained between the two men.
Shootout Shakes Silver Spring During Monday Morning Rush Hour
Authorities have released surveillance footage of gunmen who fired at each other striking nearby cars and businesses Monday, Oct. 24 (scroll for video). The two black males were shooting at each other at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:35 a.m. in Silver Spring, county police said.
Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon. Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide On Old Washington Road
WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating. The victim...
Teenage Troublemakers Beat Man In The Head With Baseball Bat In Brooklyn Park Attack
A man is recovering after being beaten in the head with a baseball bat in Brooklyn Park, authorities say. Officers were approached by the victim, who had a large gash to his forehead after the attack, around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Anne Arundel County police. The 29-year-old...
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
fox5dc.com
2 arrests made in DC shooting that left 4-year-old hospitalized; 3rd suspect sought by police
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made two arrests in a shooting that left a four-year-old boy hospitalized. Police say 24-year-old Ojahri Hart and 19-year-old Yahwey Chambers - both of D.C. - were arrested Monday. Both have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are pending. Police believe Hart...
fox5dc.com
Georgetown robbery suspects caught on camera stealing ATM from salon
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing an ATM from a Georgetown salon. The incident took place in the 2900 block of M Street NW on Oct. 13 around 2:26 a.m. In surveillance video, one suspect enters through a window of...
arlnow.com
Police: Multiple armed suspects stole teen’s bag in Pentagon City
A group of 5-6 suspects, three of whom were armed, robbed a teen of his bag Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street, the same block as the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City mall. “Upon arrival, it was determined a...
Wells Fargo robbed in Northwest DC
A Wells Fargo Bank was robbed in the 1900 Block of 7th Street Northwest early Wednesday morning, October 26.
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
Comments / 0