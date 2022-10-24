ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

daystech.org

Google Chrome update for Android; here’s what it brings | Technology News

New Delhi: Google has rolled out a brand new replace to Chrome for Android tablets with new options. The replace contains a side-by-side view and the flexibility to pull and drop info, stories TechCrunch. The side-by-side view affords improved tab navigation. It helps customers to navigate between tabs by swiping...
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
daystech.org

iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs

After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 final month, Apple has now rolled out one other software program replace, iOS 16.0.3. The newest replace addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, together with delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone quantity throughout CarPlay cellphone calls. It additionally fixes digital camera points some iPhone 14 fashions have skilled, like a gradual launch pace or spontaneously switching between digital camera modes.
Gizmodo

India Hits Google With $113 Million Fine for Forcing Apps to Use Google Payments

India’s competition regulator is fining Google $113 million over anti-competitive practices with its app store Google Play, according to a press release from the Competition Commission of India. Specifically, authorities in India believe app developers should be allowed to use the payment processors of third parties rather than being forced to use Google’s.
daystech.org

Apple Latest iPhone Software, Available Now

Apple in June 2022 previewed the brand new model of the iPhone’s working system, iOS 16. iOS 16 introduces redesigned, customizable Lock Screens with widgets, the power to edit and delete messages, improved Focus modes, an iCloud Shared Photos Library for households, main enhancements for apps like Mail, Home, and Wallet, and way more.
Android Authority

How to remove or disable Samsung Pay

Save space by removing apps you don't use. Samsung Pay is the company’s mobile payment solution that is exclusively available for Samsung smartphone users. There are plenty of alternatives available, like Google Pay, that offer similar features and support more devices. If you’ve installed Samsung Pay or have a device on which the app is preinstalled but don’t plan to use it, you can easily remove it. Here’s how to uninstall or disable Samsung Pay.
notebookcheck.net

Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements

Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
dallasexpress.com

Apple Launches News iOS 16.1 Software Update

Apple’s newest iOS 16.1 software update went live on Monday with several new features that were missing with the launch of iOS 16.0 in September. Apple announced that its iOS 16.1 software would be released with the iPhone 8 or newer devices and includes several features such as live activities for third-party apps, support for Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, support for the Matter standard, and an update to the iCloud photo library, and clean energy charging.
The Verge

Apple’s new App Store tax on ads is a direct shot at Meta

Just when I thought the relationship between Apple and Meta couldn’t get more hostile, here we are. On Monday, Apple quietly updated its App Store rules to require that iOS developers use in-app purchases — and thereby give Apple 30 percent — on “sales of ‘boosts’ for posts in a social media app.” This primarily affects Facebook and Instagram, which let people pay to boost the reach of their posts. It’s the first time Apple has directly taxed advertising in iOS apps.
ZDNet

Apple iPadOS 16 has arrived for your iPad, here are all the new features

Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 for its tablet devices, with new features including the long-awaited Stage Manager. iPad owners should see the update available as iPadOS 16.1 but Apple rather confusingly has announced it as iOS 16 since this is its first release after Apple delayed the operating system update in order to make improvements to Stage Manager. So, this release is the first official version of iPadOS 16 and comes a week after Apple unveiled new M2 iPad Pros and the 2022 entry-level 10th Gen iPad.
The Verge

Apple raises prices on Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple One

Apple is increasing the prices across its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and its overarching Apple One subscription, according to a report from 9to5Mac. This marks the first time the company has raised the prices of these services in the US. Here’s a breakdown of the new pricing:...
The Verge

Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo

Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...

