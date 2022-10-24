Read full article on original website
Related
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
ABC News
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer out now
Marvel has dropped the official trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The film, the third focused on Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and the second featuring Hope van Dyne/the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in the title, will kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it opens in U.S. theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget The Rock, everyone knows who the MVP of ‘Black Adam’ really is
Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his grand introduction into the DCEU for what feels like eons, but now that Black Adam is finally here, it turns out that The Rock’s eponymous anti-hero actually isn’t what fans are loving most about the movie. Yes, sorry, Dwayne, but it looks like the internet has collectively decided that another character has stolen your thunder. And maybe it was always fated to be that way.
James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe
Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
hypebeast.com
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Abduct Kevin Bacon in New 'Holiday Special' Trailer
Marvel Studios has dropped off the first official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, written and directed by Guardians filmmaker James Gunn. The special, which concludes Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn.
When will Black Adam be on streaming? Estimated HBO Max release date
Here's when to expect Black Adam on HBO Max
Call Kang: Marvel Releases ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Starring Supervillain Jonathan Majors
After several delays Marvel has finally released the first look at the upcoming Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania featuring Jonathan Majors & Paul Rudd.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
Kang the Conqueror Could Be the Most Powerful MCU Villain Yet — How Strong Is He?
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to get bigger, so too does its villains. While we've already had a villain who erased half of the universe's population and a fallen hero who nearly destroyed the multiverse, they could both easily pale in comparison to the might of Kang the Conqueror. Having first been introduced in the season finale of Loki as "He Who Remains" (Jonathan Majors), the villain is set to make his official film debut in 2023.
Bill Murray's Character in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Is Raising Eyebrows
Months before some of the disturbing allegations against Bill Murray surfaced, he was cast in a little Marvel movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The highly anticipated blockbuster is set to hit theaters in February 2023, but in light of Bill's recent controversies, fans are curious about his role in the film.
Polygon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s first trailer teases Marvel’s weird ‘secret universe’
Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, giving the internet a look at Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne’s next adventure into the Quantum Realm. The movie brings back nearly the entire Ant-Man and the Wasp cast, including Evangeline Lily, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Paul Rudd, adding Kathryn Newton (Detective Pikachu, Freaky), who will play the now much older Cassie Lang.
The Verge
Henry Cavill is reassuring fans he’s still Superman
Henry Cavill is letting people know that he’s not done playing Superman (via The Hollywood Reporter). In an Instagram post on Monday, he posted a promotional image of himself as the superhero, along with a video where he says, “I am back as Superman.” His announcement comes after he made a cameo appearance in Black Adam, DC’s latest movie, and as we’re starting to hear reports that a sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel is in the works.
James Gunn, Peter Safran Picked to Lead DC Comics’ Movies, TV, and Animation Studio
Peter Safran and James Gunn will serve as co-CEOS of DC Studios. The pair will oversee film, TV, and animation projects involving DC Comics' characters.
Kang Arrives and All Quantum Hell Breaks Loose in First Official ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
Phase 5 is officially underway in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets the next series of events into motion. Set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, the film reunites Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) for their next adventure, which begins calmly enough — but it doesn’t take long for all quantum hell to break loose.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Everything to Know About Chris Pratt’s Next Marvel Movie
One last time. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to conclude Marvel Studios' trilogy about the ragtag team of intergalactic heroes, and fans have high expectations for the flick. Though Guardians of the Galaxy came out in 2014 and Vol. 2 was released in 2017, it hasn't actually been quite that long since […]
Comments / 0