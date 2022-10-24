ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million for Wednesday night drawing

The Virginia Lottery has announced that Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $700 million. There was no ticket that matched all six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing. Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online. You may...
MLive

Stimulus update: 3 states are sending payments in October

With federal efforts for another round of stimulus payments all but dead, some states are moving forward to provide direct relief to their citizens. A host of states – including Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania – have sent inflation relief or stimulus rebates, according to GoBankingRates.com. Three other states, California, Hawaii and Virginia, are in the process of sending payments to residents.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year's national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth's eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
Augusta Free Press

DMV: Pedestrian deaths on Virginia roadways up 34 percent this year

Pedestrian deaths in Virginia are up 34 percent this year compared to this time in 2021. So far this year, crashes have killed 123 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, including five deaths in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles urges pedestrians and drivers to take...
NBC12

Virginia receives first payment of $67.4M from J&J’s opioid settlement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has received its first payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson’s opioid settlement. “This is a really big deal in the battle against opioids and the battle against addiction,” Tony McDowell with the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority said. Attorney General Jason Miyares...
NBC12

One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and add to the more than 8,000 pounds of acorns he’s collected for the state over the past 13 years.
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Virginia residents receiving checks for $250

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The Virginia Department of Taxation has started sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person. But not everybody in Virginia is getting a check. There are eligibility requirements for these one-time rebates. The money comes as a result of revenue surpluses in state coffers. (source)
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
WXII 12

Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
