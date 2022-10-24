Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million for Wednesday night drawing
The Virginia Lottery has announced that Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $700 million. There was no ticket that matched all six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing. Powerball tickets may be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online. You may...
Stimulus update: 3 states are sending payments in October
With federal efforts for another round of stimulus payments all but dead, some states are moving forward to provide direct relief to their citizens. A host of states – including Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania – have sent inflation relief or stimulus rebates, according to GoBankingRates.com. Three other states, California, Hawaii and Virginia, are in the process of sending payments to residents.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and automatic...
Tax rebate 2022: Deadline to claim $500 direct payment in Virginia is just six days away
Virginia residents have only six days to file their 2021 taxes if they wish to receive a tax rebate of up to $500.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year's national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth's eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
royalexaminer.com
Some Virginia regions seeing more homes on the market as sales slow statewide
According to the September 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 10,172 homes sold in Virginia in September. This is 3,062 fewer sales than September 2021, a decrease of more than 23%. So far in 2022, the largest drops in sales have occurred in coastal...
Augusta Free Press
DMV: Pedestrian deaths on Virginia roadways up 34 percent this year
Pedestrian deaths in Virginia are up 34 percent this year compared to this time in 2021. So far this year, crashes have killed 123 pedestrians on Virginia roadways, including five deaths in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles urges pedestrians and drivers to take...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia home prices up, yet home sales slowing, including in Shenandoah Valley
As more homes in Virginia are going on the market, the industry is also seeing a statewide slow down of sales. According to Virginia REALTORS’s September 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report, 10,172 homes were sold in the Commonwealth in September 2022, 3,062 fewer than in September 2021. This is a decrease of 23 percent.
NBC12
Virginia receives first payment of $67.4M from J&J’s opioid settlement
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has received its first payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson’s opioid settlement. “This is a really big deal in the battle against opioids and the battle against addiction,” Tony McDowell with the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority said. Attorney General Jason Miyares...
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
NBC12
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and add to the more than 8,000 pounds of acorns he’s collected for the state over the past 13 years.
Many Virginia residents receiving checks for $250
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The Virginia Department of Taxation has started sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person. But not everybody in Virginia is getting a check. There are eligibility requirements for these one-time rebates. The money comes as a result of revenue surpluses in state coffers. (source)
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is now low; 12 localities rank medium
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
WXII 12
Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
Virginia wellness center owner sentenced for $2M healthcare fraud
Kokolis charged 45 minutes to an hour of face-to-face psychotherapy sessions for noncomparable services such as sending messages through the company's app or by tracking clients' data. She billed the sessions for times when she was on vacation and when clients were sick in the hospital or were travelling out of state.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour
FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year. The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations. Access MBU...
