There will be conflict when the Chicago Blackhawks win this season
Do not look now but the Chicago Blackhawks are in the middle of a three-game win streak. Sure it is super early in the season but the Blackhawks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NHL if not the worst team. Yet, the Chicago Blackhawks already...
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
FOX Sports
Islanders take on the Hurricanes after Palmieri's 2-goal performance
New York Islanders (3-4-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Kyle Palmieri's two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Islanders' 3-0 win. Carolina had a 54-20-8 record overall while...
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
NHL
Sorokin makes 41 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves and the New York Islanders shut out the New York Rangers 3-0 at UBS Arena on Wednesday. The shutout was Sorokin's first of the season and 11th in the NHL. He tied the Islanders record with seven last season. "He was outstanding,"...
markerzone.com
BARRY TROTZ HINTS AT WHAT HE MIGHT BE LOOKING FOR IN HIS NEXT GIG
Barry Trotz's firing left one of the NHL's most decorated coaching a free agent. The demand for top head coaches has arguably never been higher, and Trotz can basically pick and choose his next job; benefit of winning over 900 NHL games. In his appearance on The Cam and Strick...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ McLeod Showing Off His Scoring Touch in Second Season
When you watch Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod on the ice, the biggest thing that sticks out to you is his effortless skating stride. His top-end speed, edge work, and agility rank up there with some of the best on the team. Raise your hand if you’ve ever mistaken him for Connor McDavid because, with the way he jets around the ice, I know I have.
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 15:48 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Kyle Palmieri's shot at 4:38 completely crossed the New York Rangers goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Islanders need more from forwards against Rangers
Blues goalie Binnington seeks fourth straight win to start season; Lightning face challenge in October. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. Islanders need more from their...
NHL
Georgiev Shines as Avalanche Edge Rangers 3-2 in Shootout Win
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The matchup kicked off a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play, while Logan...
Ovechkin scores 783rd goal as Capitals beat N.J. Devils 6-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin took a spot from the great Gordie Howe in the NHL record book and closed in another. Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak. Ovechkin’s third goal of the season gave Washington a 4-1 lead and it turned out to be his 122nd game winner, passing Howe (121) for second overall behind Jaromir Jagr (135). “Yeah. It’s pretty cool obviously to be in that company and pass those legends, it’s a pretty cool moment,” Ovechkin said.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Kings 4, Lightning 2
This was a tale of two games. For the first period and a half, the Lightning held an edge in possession, shots, and scoring chances. But thanks to a strong performance from Jonathan Quick, the Kings only allowed one goal during that timeframe. Then, just past the halfway point of the second period, Blake Lizotte scored to extend the LA lead to 3-1 and Victor Hedman's goal on the next shift was wiped out due to a successful offside challenge. After that, the Kings dictated play for the rest of the night.
