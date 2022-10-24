Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Charles City man accused of intentionally crashing car into neighbor’s house to plead guilty
CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall. Foster was later arrested at his home.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to starting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has pleaded guilty to setting a couple of late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is now due to be sentenced on December 5 for two counts of second-degree arson. On September 1, Peyton is accused of first igniting a...
KGLO News
St. Ansgar man faces 17+ years after admitted to distributing meth, leading to woman’s death
CEDAR RAPIDS — A St. Ansgar man faces up to 17 ½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty on Monday to distributing methamphetamine to a woman which resulted in her death. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 42-year-old Eric Young pleaded guilty...
KGLO News
Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $3000 from a local business. 43-year-old Christina Barnish was charged with second-degree theft. A criminal complaint states that she was an employee at Prime Wine & Spirits at 1104 North Federal Avenue where on May 17th, she did not take a deposit bag of her employer to the bank, and instead kept the intended deposit of $3224.
KIMT
First sentence issued for marijuana-growing operation in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of the women accused of running a marijuana-growing operation in Floyd County is sentenced. Kitarra Victoria Johnson, 21 of Sumner, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and has been ordered to spend two days in jail and pay a $430 fine. Johnson and Joanne...
KIMT
Austin man arrested for attacking people with metal pipe
AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man was arrested this week for allegedly attacking two people with a metal pipe. Robert Marshall, 47, is facing three felony charges and is being held in the Mower County Jail. Authorities said Marshall was in the 400 block of 9th St. NE. on the...
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges
MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Stucker was pulled...
KGLO News
Charles City parents plead not guilty to child endangerment charges
CHARLES CITY — The parents of a Charles City four-month-old who suffered a severe head injury have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges. 22-year-old Ezekiel Larson and 19-year-old Madison Geerts were charged in late September with one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony. A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries.
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison
(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
KIMT
Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase
CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
KAAL-TV
Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest
Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
Cedar Falls Banker Receives Federal Sentencing For Farm Loan Fraud
A Northeast Iowa man has been sentenced to a year in prison time after falsifying farm loan documents. Bradley Schlotfeldt, 59 years old from Cedar Falls, was a vice president and lending officer of a bank. On March 10th, he pleads guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. On Thursday, he received an over-a-year-long federal prison sentence.
KGLO News
Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
MASON CITY — A homeless man was arrested over the weekend in Mason City after multiple incidents, once for theft from a store and another after allegedly pointing a gun at an employee from another store. Court records show that 55-year-old Anthony Peterson was in HyVee West on Friday...
knsiradio.com
Three People Arrested in Alleged Meat Theft Ring Affecting Minnesota and Other Midwestern States
(KNSI) — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in stealing semi-trailer loads of frozen beef in a multi-million dollar theft ring covering several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. According to the Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office, they began looking into the thefts in June and initially believed...
WRGB
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
