Nashua, IA

KGLO News

Charles City man accused of intentionally crashing car into neighbor’s house to plead guilty

CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall. Foster was later arrested at his home.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man pleads guilty to starting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has pleaded guilty to setting a couple of late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is now due to be sentenced on December 5 for two counts of second-degree arson. On September 1, Peyton is accused of first igniting a...
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $3000 from a local business. 43-year-old Christina Barnish was charged with second-degree theft. A criminal complaint states that she was an employee at Prime Wine & Spirits at 1104 North Federal Avenue where on May 17th, she did not take a deposit bag of her employer to the bank, and instead kept the intended deposit of $3224.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Austin man arrested for attacking people with metal pipe

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin man was arrested this week for allegedly attacking two people with a metal pipe. Robert Marshall, 47, is facing three felony charges and is being held in the Mower County Jail. Authorities said Marshall was in the 400 block of 9th St. NE. on the...
AUSTIN, MN
KGLO News

Charles City parents plead not guilty to child endangerment charges

CHARLES CITY — The parents of a Charles City four-month-old who suffered a severe head injury have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges. 22-year-old Ezekiel Larson and 19-year-old Madison Geerts were charged in late September with one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony. A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries.
CHARLES CITY, IA
wnmufm.org

UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP

BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
HANCOCK, MI
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison

(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase

CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Mason City PD looking for suspects in dog theft

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in a theft of a dog. The department is looking for any information in identifying the owner and occupants of the vehicle in this video. Anyone with information can send tips...
MASON CITY, IA
Bring Me The News

Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls Banker Receives Federal Sentencing For Farm Loan Fraud

A Northeast Iowa man has been sentenced to a year in prison time after falsifying farm loan documents. Bradley Schlotfeldt, 59 years old from Cedar Falls, was a vice president and lending officer of a bank. On March 10th, he pleads guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. On Thursday, he received an over-a-year-long federal prison sentence.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation

A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
WISCONSIN STATE

