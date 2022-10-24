ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Paxton announces statewide election integrity team for midterm elections

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With two weeks to go before the November 8 midterm elections, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the creation of an election integrity team. In a release, Governor Abbott says his statewide 2022 General Election Integrity Team is a concentrated effort consisting of numerous parts to ensure election accuracy and transparency.
KTSA

EPA: Electric school buses coming to 11 Texas school districts

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Electric school buses are on the way to several school districts around Texas, including Houston and Dallas Independent School Districts. The two largest school districts in the state will each receive 25 of the electric buses thanks to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework of 2021. The Dallas ISD order will run more than $7.6 million, while the Houston ISD delivery comes with a price tag of $6.2 million.
KTSA

Vaccines Like Votes Should Be Up To YOU Not The Government

For whatever reason, people want my recommendations for the issues and candidates to vote for this election. I’ll deliver that today. But I have two specific things I’d like every voter to do BETWEEN now and November 8th, the day we USED to call “election day”.
KTSA

Lars Larson Endorsements For Oregon/Washington 2022

Any elections that are not listed, Lars has no endorsement for. Measure 112: NO Repeals language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as criminal punishments and authorizes an Oregon court or a probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration for a convicted individual.
KTSA

Severe storms could roll into San Antonio late Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible for the region late Thursday night and early Friday. In a statement released early Thursday, the NWS predicts the showers and storms that are moving in ahead of a cold front could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly a tornado.
KTSA

Police identify 5-year-old found dead inside suitcase, name 2 suspects

A photo of the suitcase that police say the boy was found in. Indiana State Police. After a six-month investigation covering multiple states, police have confirmed the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana last April. The child was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, Georgia, during a news conference held by Indiana State Police on Wednesday.
KTSA

New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
KTSA

Family of shooting victim Erik Cantu speaks out for first time

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu has now spoken publicly for the first time since he was shot by a former San Antonio police officer. They were joined at a Tuesday press conference by high-profile attorney Ben Crump, who also gave an update on Erik’s status in the hospital.
KTSA

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrests off-duty deputy after assault

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is now in the termination phase for a deputy accused of domestic assault. In a release, BCSO says 29-year-old Angelica Flores was arrested while off-duty after a call came in from a man saying she had hit him in the face with her elbow. Investigators say an argument between the two led to the assault, and Flores was arrested at the couple’s house.
KTSA

Three burglary suspects under arrest after crash involving BCSO vehicle on far west side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspects accused of crashing their car into a law enforcement vehicle during a chase are now in jail. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were chasing the car the suspects were driving around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. But investigators say the driver lost control and hit another deputy’s vehicle that was pulled over during an unrelated traffic stop. The suspects tried to run away from the deputies, but they were arrested a short time later.
KTSA

Man in custody after fire destroys home in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man living in a home in Southwest Bexar County may have been responsible for starting a fire that destroyed the building. Firefighters got the call at around 11 P.M. Tuesday from Rockport Road. The home was fully engulfed but crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
