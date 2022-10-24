SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspects accused of crashing their car into a law enforcement vehicle during a chase are now in jail. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were chasing the car the suspects were driving around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. But investigators say the driver lost control and hit another deputy’s vehicle that was pulled over during an unrelated traffic stop. The suspects tried to run away from the deputies, but they were arrested a short time later.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO