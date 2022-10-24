Read full article on original website
Paxton announces statewide election integrity team for midterm elections
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With two weeks to go before the November 8 midterm elections, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the creation of an election integrity team. In a release, Governor Abbott says his statewide 2022 General Election Integrity Team is a concentrated effort consisting of numerous parts to ensure election accuracy and transparency.
EPA: Electric school buses coming to 11 Texas school districts
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Electric school buses are on the way to several school districts around Texas, including Houston and Dallas Independent School Districts. The two largest school districts in the state will each receive 25 of the electric buses thanks to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework of 2021. The Dallas ISD order will run more than $7.6 million, while the Houston ISD delivery comes with a price tag of $6.2 million.
Vaccines Like Votes Should Be Up To YOU Not The Government
For whatever reason, people want my recommendations for the issues and candidates to vote for this election. I’ll deliver that today. But I have two specific things I’d like every voter to do BETWEEN now and November 8th, the day we USED to call “election day”.
Lars Larson Endorsements For Oregon/Washington 2022
Any elections that are not listed, Lars has no endorsement for. Measure 112: NO Repeals language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as criminal punishments and authorizes an Oregon court or a probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration for a convicted individual.
Severe storms could roll into San Antonio late Thursday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible for the region late Thursday night and early Friday. In a statement released early Thursday, the NWS predicts the showers and storms that are moving in ahead of a cold front could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly a tornado.
Police identify 5-year-old found dead inside suitcase, name 2 suspects
A photo of the suitcase that police say the boy was found in. Indiana State Police. After a six-month investigation covering multiple states, police have confirmed the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana last April. The child was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, Georgia, during a news conference held by Indiana State Police on Wednesday.
Heavy traffic expected Saturday during Elton John concert, other events in downtown San Antonio
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - APRIL 09: Sir Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Rupp Arena on April 09, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City of San Antonio officials are predicting major disruptions in traffic Saturday as...
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman who was shot and killed outside a downtown-area convenience store over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was shot in the parking lot of the store near Guadalupe Street and South Richter...
Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for three men who witnesses saw running from the scene of a shooting on the Northeast side. It happened just after 1:30 A.M. Tuesday on Parkwood Drive. KSAT-12 reports the victim was shot by three men who were last seen on...
Family of shooting victim Erik Cantu speaks out for first time
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu has now spoken publicly for the first time since he was shot by a former San Antonio police officer. They were joined at a Tuesday press conference by high-profile attorney Ben Crump, who also gave an update on Erik’s status in the hospital.
San Antonio police: Driver in fatal west side crash was intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now says the driver in a high-speed crash that killed one person after midnight on Wednesday morning was intoxicated. Police are not identifying the 27-year-old suspect, but investigators say he was behind the wheel and lost control of the...
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrests off-duty deputy after assault
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is now in the termination phase for a deputy accused of domestic assault. In a release, BCSO says 29-year-old Angelica Flores was arrested while off-duty after a call came in from a man saying she had hit him in the face with her elbow. Investigators say an argument between the two led to the assault, and Flores was arrested at the couple’s house.
Mother and son in critical condition following drive-by shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year old woman and her 16 year old son are in the hospital after they were shot in a drive-by Tuesday evening. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting took place in the 800 block of Alametos, just North of downtown San Antonio. The...
Three burglary suspects under arrest after crash involving BCSO vehicle on far west side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspects accused of crashing their car into a law enforcement vehicle during a chase are now in jail. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were chasing the car the suspects were driving around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. But investigators say the driver lost control and hit another deputy’s vehicle that was pulled over during an unrelated traffic stop. The suspects tried to run away from the deputies, but they were arrested a short time later.
Girl rescued from roof of burning home on San Antonio’s Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio firefighters rescued a girl from the roof of her Southwest side home as fire burned through the structure. It happened at around 7 P.M. Wednesday on Comet Manor. The girl, who was the only one home at the time, woke up to...
Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two of three teenagers accused in an east side double shooting are facing capital murder charges. Investigators say 16-year-old Omar Neal and 17-year-old Devin Taylor were shot at an apartment complex on September 18, and they both died at an area hospital. Police say...
Man in custody after fire destroys home in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man living in a home in Southwest Bexar County may have been responsible for starting a fire that destroyed the building. Firefighters got the call at around 11 P.M. Tuesday from Rockport Road. The home was fully engulfed but crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
