ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Transfer Room

Official: Manchester City's Confirmed Travelling Squad Ahead Of Borussia Dortmund Clash

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XY7Ek_0iklj7Hp00

Manchester City's 21-man squad for their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund has been revealed.

View the original article to see embedded media.

While Manchester City may have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, they will be desperate to bounce back after dropping two points last time out in the competition.

The Sky Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Danish club FC Copenhagen after Sergio Gomez was sent off at the half-hour mark.

The Cityzens have played two games following the draw, losing 1-0 to Liverpool and beating Brighton 3-1 in the Premier League.

And they will now jet off to Germany to face off against Borussia Dortmund for the second time this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihM27_0iklj7Hp00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The first encounter between the two sides proved to be a tough game for City.

The Cityzens scraped a 2-1 win against the Bundesliga club after they went 1-0 down, thanks to a Jude Bellingham header.

The hosts that evening levelled the scores through a John Stones screamer before Erling Haaland scored an acrobatic volley against his former side to secure three points for Pep Guardiola's men.

The Sky Blues are set to take Dortmund on again tomorrow and the full list of their 21-man traveling squad can now be revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEF3W_0iklj7Hp00

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Manchester City Squad

Goalkeepers- Stefan Ortega Moreno , Scott Carson , Ederson

Defenders- Rúben Dias , John Stones, Nathan Aké , Aymeric Laporte , Manuel Akanji , Rico Lewis , Josh Wilson-Esbrand , João Cancelo

Midfielders- Ilkay Gündogan , Rodri , Kevin De Bruyne , Bernardo Silva

Forwards- Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish , Julian Alvarez , Riyad Mahrez , Phil Foden , Cole Palmer

While all of City's key men have been named in the squad, there is a chance that several of these players could be rested.

As stated, the reigning Premier League champions have already qualified for the next round of the competition, meaning they are under no pressure to pick up points in their next two games against Dortmund and Sevilla.

Guardiola will still be determined to win both games, but with Arsenal currently two points clear at the top of the domestic league, there could be a temptation to rotate some of his key players.

The match is set to kick off tomorrow evening at 8 pm UK time, with the action being played out at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
BBC

Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule

The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Ronaldo, Schick, Leao, Mbappe, Silva

Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk)
Yardbarker

Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL

After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
The Independent

Antonio Conte set to be banned for Tottenham’s crunch Champions League clash with Marseille

Antonio Conte’s frustration is set to increase with the Tottenham Hotspur manager expected to be banned for next week’s crucial Champions League match at Marseille.The Italian was sent off by referee Danny Makkelie in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Sporting for his remonstrations at the decision to disallow Harry Kane’s stoppage-time strike.A red card shown to an official in a Uefa competition carries an automatic one-match suspension, but Conte will not just be merely missing from the touchline in Marseille, where Spurs need a draw to qualify for the last 16.He will not be...
BBC

S﻿pecial movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham

Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's impressive win at Ajax to reach the Champions League last-16 gives the club a 'really big lift' and allows the Reds to put shock defeat by Nottingham Forest behind them

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League win over Ajax will give the club a significant boost after a troubled start to the season. The Reds put in a polished display at the Johan Cruyff Arena to triumph 3-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as well as a fine Harvey Elliott effort.
BBC

Analysis: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Man City

Manchester City will be happy to have won their Champions League group with a game to spare, but it is just one win in their past four games in all competitions now. Last time out in Europe they drew 0-0 in Copenhagen, and then lost their unbeaten record to Liverpool in the Premier League - before beating Brighton on Saturday.
SB Nation

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Anders Meincke of Fear the Wall

Six weeks ago, Manchester City played host to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, and we got the scoop on the Black & Yellow from Anders Meincke from Fear the Wall. Now City are headed for the return match at Westfalenstadion. Now we reconnect with Anders to see how Dortmund have fared since.
SB Nation

Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report

Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
The Guardian

Giovanni Simeone fires in early double as Napoli swat aside dismal Rangers

Rangers’ sobering Champions League campaign continued on its downward trajectory with a 3-0 defeat against Napoli in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. A 7-1 defeat by Liverpool at Ibrox in their last Group A outing had shocked the Light Blues and their fans and it looked ominous when striker Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the first 16 minutes for the dominant home side.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy