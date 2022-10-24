ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil

Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
tvinsider.com

Netflix Cancels Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production

The Netflix animated comedy Bad Crimes, which was to be voiced by Nicole Byer (Cursed Friends) and Lauren Lapkus (Crashing), has been canceled in the middle of production. As reported by Variety, the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. Created by Nicole Silverberg (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), the series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.
Daily Mail

Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel

Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Bros' Online — Billy Eichner's New Rom-Com Now Streaming

Bros, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, is finally available to watch on-demand. As the first gay rom-com to be produced and distributed by a major studio with a wide theatrical release, and the first to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ ensemble cast, you won’t want to miss out on this iconic movie.
TVLine

The Upshaws Family Comedy Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

More family-friendly comedy from The Upshaws is coming your way. The half-hour sitcom has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, our sister site Variety reports. New episodes will arrive sometime in early 2023. Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes (who also serve as showrunners), the series centers on Bennie Upshaw (played by Mike Epps), a well-meaning mechanic in Indianapolis just trying the best he can to take care of his family. His semi-unconventional family unit includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), firstborn son Bernard (Jermelle Simon), younger daughters Aaliyah and Maya (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), and teenage son Kelvin...
Primetimer

Nasim Pedrad Comedy Chad Picked Up for Season 2 at Roku

Chad will continue on Roku. Season 2 of Nasim Pedrad's comedy will now live on Roku after being canceled by TBS. The coming-of-age series, which sees Saturday Night Live vet Pedrad star as a Persian-American teenage boy, first called Fox home before moving over to TBS. Pedrad expressed her mixed...
Variety

HBO Max to Bow ‘The Head’ Season 2 in Spain

HBO Max is set to premiere in exclusivity “The Head” Season 2 in Spain on Dec. 22.  As a preview, on Nov. 1, HBO Max will release the first full season of “The Head,” which was originally bowed in Spain by Orange. The second season will be made available in a marathon format, HBO Max and The Mediapro Studio announced Thursday.  HBO Max has already released “The Head” Season 1 in the U.S. and Latin America. The biggest hit to date from The Mediapro Studio, opening in over 90 territories worldwide, “The Head” Season 2 sees Season 1’s two survivors – renowned biologist...
TVLine

Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy

Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
NYLON

Everything Coming To HBO Max In November 2022

Last night, HBO aired the final episode of the breakout first season of its new hit show House of the Dragon — and with it, the network, and its accompanying streaming service HBO Max, lost one of its most popular water-cooler shows. The Game of Thrones prequel has, of course, already been greenlit for a second season. But what do HBO Max executives expect us to tune into in the meantime?
TheWrap

‘Sausage Party’ Sequel Series Set for Prime Video With Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and More Returning

The story of the raunchy 2016 animated film “Sausage Party” will continue in a new animated sequel series coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2024 called “Sausage Party: Footopia.” The “eight-course television event” will find original cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton all returning to reprise their roles, and is already in production.

