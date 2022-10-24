Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Leslie Jordan, comedian, writer and actor, is dead at 67
Jordan died during a single-car accident on Monday morning in Hollywood.
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil
Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
Gabriel Iglesias Boldly Predicts That Saturday Night Live Is ‘Not Going To Be Around For Much Longer’
Stand-up superstar Gabriel Iglesias never made it to SNL, and while it seems he may be interested in hosting, he also feels as if the window for such things is coming to a close.
Taylor Swift's video for 'Anti-Hero' has been edited to delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it after activists argued it was fatphobic
Taylor Swift's video for "Anti-Hero" sparked backlash with a now-deleted scene showing her standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it.
Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the 'SNL' cast, particularly Adam Sandler and Chris Farley
Rob Schneider claimed that Bill Murray "absolutely hated" the "Saturday Night Live" cast when he guest-hosted the NBC comedy sketch series. The 58-year-old "SNL" alum recalled the 72-year-old actor's loathing for the show's cast members during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" Thursday. "He...
How Angela Lansbury was once the richest woman in television history
The legendary Angela Lansbury was once the wealthiest person in television history due to her role in "Murder, She Wrote." The actress died at 96 on Tuesday.
tvinsider.com
Netflix Cancels Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production
The Netflix animated comedy Bad Crimes, which was to be voiced by Nicole Byer (Cursed Friends) and Lauren Lapkus (Crashing), has been canceled in the middle of production. As reported by Variety, the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. Created by Nicole Silverberg (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), the series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel
Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
Ben Feigin death: Emmy-winning producer and ‘architect’ of Schitt’s Creek dies aged 47
Producer Ben Feigin, the “architect” behind hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, has died aged 47. The executive producer’s former employer United Talent Agency confirmed his death to Variety, adding that he had died on Monday (24 October) of pancreatic cancer. Feigin was described as a driving force...
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Bros' Online — Billy Eichner's New Rom-Com Now Streaming
Bros, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, is finally available to watch on-demand. As the first gay rom-com to be produced and distributed by a major studio with a wide theatrical release, and the first to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ ensemble cast, you won’t want to miss out on this iconic movie.
The Upshaws Family Comedy Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix
More family-friendly comedy from The Upshaws is coming your way. The half-hour sitcom has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, our sister site Variety reports. New episodes will arrive sometime in early 2023. Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes (who also serve as showrunners), the series centers on Bennie Upshaw (played by Mike Epps), a well-meaning mechanic in Indianapolis just trying the best he can to take care of his family. His semi-unconventional family unit includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), firstborn son Bernard (Jermelle Simon), younger daughters Aaliyah and Maya (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), and teenage son Kelvin...
Nasim Pedrad Comedy Chad Picked Up for Season 2 at Roku
Chad will continue on Roku. Season 2 of Nasim Pedrad's comedy will now live on Roku after being canceled by TBS. The coming-of-age series, which sees Saturday Night Live vet Pedrad star as a Persian-American teenage boy, first called Fox home before moving over to TBS. Pedrad expressed her mixed...
HBO Max to Bow ‘The Head’ Season 2 in Spain
HBO Max is set to premiere in exclusivity “The Head” Season 2 in Spain on Dec. 22. As a preview, on Nov. 1, HBO Max will release the first full season of “The Head,” which was originally bowed in Spain by Orange. The second season will be made available in a marathon format, HBO Max and The Mediapro Studio announced Thursday. HBO Max has already released “The Head” Season 1 in the U.S. and Latin America. The biggest hit to date from The Mediapro Studio, opening in over 90 territories worldwide, “The Head” Season 2 sees Season 1’s two survivors – renowned biologist...
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
NYLON
Everything Coming To HBO Max In November 2022
Last night, HBO aired the final episode of the breakout first season of its new hit show House of the Dragon — and with it, the network, and its accompanying streaming service HBO Max, lost one of its most popular water-cooler shows. The Game of Thrones prequel has, of course, already been greenlit for a second season. But what do HBO Max executives expect us to tune into in the meantime?
Collider
Kathryn Hahn & Leslie Odom Jr. Discover the Struggles of Buying K-Pop Concert Tickets in ‘Central Park’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal a clip from an all-new episode of Central Park, set to premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday. The series is an acclaimed musical animation co-created by Loren Bouchard, also known for creating the series Bob's Burgers on Fox, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith. In the clip,...
Why Lance Guest, Who Plays Sam’s Dad in ‘The Patient’ Finale, Looks so Familiar
Discover Lance Guest's body of work outside of the FX Hulu series 'The Patient.'
‘Sausage Party’ Sequel Series Set for Prime Video With Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and More Returning
The story of the raunchy 2016 animated film “Sausage Party” will continue in a new animated sequel series coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2024 called “Sausage Party: Footopia.” The “eight-course television event” will find original cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton all returning to reprise their roles, and is already in production.
Comments / 0