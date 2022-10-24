Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Police seek person of interest in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old...
WSAZ
Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces multiple counts of DUI causing death and bodily harm after a head-on crash Wednesday in St. Albans that killed two people and seriously injured two others. Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, West Virginia, admitted to investigators to using a cannabis cartridge...
Arrest made after body found in Ohio
IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) — An arrest has been made in an investigation into a body found in Ironton. The body was found on the 1200 block of 9th St. in Ironton, and Ironton Police say that the call originally came from the sanitation department reporting a suspicious item thrown in the garbage at around 8:00 […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman wanted in Wayne County drug investigation taken into custody; man sought
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies said a woman wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Wayne County was taken into custody Tuesday in Mingo County. Brandy King, 26, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin and pseudoephedrine altered, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
UPDATE: West Virginia man found, Silver Alert canceled
UPDATE: (1:18 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Dingess has been located. LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a West Virginia man. According to the LCSO, Tony Dingess, 57, was reported missing on the evening of Oct. 5, 2022. Deputies […]
WSAZ
Deputies locate missing man
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says they have located Tony Dingess after he went missing Oct. 5. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man they say wandered away from his residence Tuesday, Oct. 5. Deputies are asking...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Burglary, Stalking Charges
A man out of Pike County is now facing burglary and stalking charges, following his indictment on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Myra Barnes Avenue over an apparent disturbance. Upon their arrival, police noticed shattered glass along with large holes in the front porch. A woman within...
WSAZ
Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown now, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m....
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
q95fm.net
Three People Arrested after Spray-painting Vulgarities on Church, Causing More than $3,400 in Damages
Three people were arrested in Logan County after a vandalism spree. Two weeks ago, deputies began an investigation after vulgarities were found spray-painted on the Henlawson Church of Christ. The damage cost more the $3,400. Deputies discovered during the investigation, that another church, a bowling and several little league baseball...
wchstv.com
Man sentenced to maximum time in prison for shooting woman in the head in front of infant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was sentenced to the maximum time in prison after a jury convicted him of a several violent crimes related to a shooting. Anthony Morgan II, 40, was found guilty of the crimes in August following a trial that lasted three days in front of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers.
WSAZ
Fire being investigated as suspicious
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire investigation is underway in Huntington, and investigators say the incident is considered suspicious. The Huntington Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to two nearby garages on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Oney Avenue.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
VDOC worker allegedly murdered pregnant girlfriend in Buchanan Co.
The boyfriend of a Vansant woman who was 7 months pregnant has been charged with her murder after police reportedly found her body in her Sunset Hollow Road home over the weekend.
WSAZ
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man and a woman are in jail after a crash that involved shots fired. According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy attempted to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1600 block of Shopes Creek Road, but the driver refused to stop.
Ironton Tribune
Chesapeake woman dies in crash
A Chesapeake woman has died after her car collided with a tree. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Dispatch Center got a call about an accident on Big Branch Road in Union Township. OSHP arrived on the scene and found that Marilyn L. Burns,...
