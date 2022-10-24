ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crum, WV

WSAZ

Police seek person of interest in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released on the shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a 31-year-old...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man charged in DUI crash that killed 2, injured two others

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces multiple counts of DUI causing death and bodily harm after a head-on crash Wednesday in St. Albans that killed two people and seriously injured two others. Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, West Virginia, admitted to investigators to using a cannabis cartridge...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Arrest made after body found in Ohio

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) — An arrest has been made in an investigation into a body found in Ironton. The body was found on the 1200 block of 9th St. in Ironton, and Ironton Police say that the call originally came from the sanitation department reporting a suspicious item thrown in the garbage at around 8:00 […]
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Deputies: Woman wanted in Wayne County drug investigation taken into custody; man sought

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies said a woman wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Wayne County was taken into custody Tuesday in Mingo County. Brandy King, 26, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin and pseudoephedrine altered, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: West Virginia man found, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: (1:18 P.M. Oct. 26, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Dingess has been located. LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a West Virginia man. According to the LCSO, Tony Dingess, 57, was reported missing on the evening of Oct. 5, 2022. Deputies […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies locate missing man

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says they have located Tony Dingess after he went missing Oct. 5. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man they say wandered away from his residence Tuesday, Oct. 5. Deputies are asking...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Facing Burglary, Stalking Charges

A man out of Pike County is now facing burglary and stalking charges, following his indictment on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Myra Barnes Avenue over an apparent disturbance. Upon their arrival, police noticed shattered glass along with large holes in the front porch. A woman within...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Police investigate shooting near gas station; person injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. One person has been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown now, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m....
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire being investigated as suspicious

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire investigation is underway in Huntington, and investigators say the incident is considered suspicious. The Huntington Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to two nearby garages on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Oney Avenue.
HUNTINGTON, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Two arrested after chase ends in crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man and a woman are in jail after a crash that involved shots fired. According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy attempted to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1600 block of Shopes Creek Road, but the driver refused to stop.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Chesapeake woman dies in crash

A Chesapeake woman has died after her car collided with a tree. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Portsmouth Dispatch Center got a call about an accident on Big Branch Road in Union Township. OSHP arrived on the scene and found that Marilyn L. Burns,...
CHESAPEAKE, OH

