ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Gundogan, Neves, Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Milinkovic-Savic, Kovacic

Paris St-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi's contract by an additional 12 months. The 35-year-old Argentina forward's current deal is set to expire in June 2023. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer. (90min)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT fans get (relatively) kind fate as FIFA confirms match times for 2023 World Cup

Just days after the draw determined which teams would face each other in the group stage, FIFA has confirmed kickoff times for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Given the massive time zone differences between the United States and the two host countries, the kickoff times certainly could have been worse for U.S. national team supporters. The USWNT’s first two group-stage games kick off at the relatively friendly time of 9 p.m. ET: the opener against Vietnam on July 21 (which will be July 22 in New Zealand) and the next match against the Netherlands on July 26...
Centre Daily

Chris Willock FIFA 23: How to Complete the Rulebreakers SBC

Chris Willock FIFA 23 Rulebreakers SBC went live Oct. 26 during the Ultimate Team promotion. Rulebreakers is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team event each October in which EA Sports upgrades players to change how they operate in game. The upgrades are based around the theme by reducing statistics in a certain area to facilitate for boosts in others. For example, a player with high pace might receive a small downgrade to that area in exchange for boosts in shooting and dribbling.
Yardbarker

Sporting Lisbon dream of Ronaldo return but manager insists club cannot afford wages

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim says his side dream of a Cristiano Ronaldo homecoming, although admits it would be difficult to complete a deal due to his high demands. Speaking to reporters in a pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s Champions League clash against Tottenham, Ruben Amorim revealed that he is interested in a move for Ronaldo – but the 37-year-old would need to take a significant pay cut.
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Out of Position Release Date Confirmed

FIFA 23 Out of Position release date has been confirmed via a loading screen in Ultimate Team. Out of Position is the next FIFA Ultimate Team promotion following Rulebreakers. Out of Position looks to take elements of Shapeshifters and change a player's normal position. Position changes are even more valuable this year considering the new position system in the game. And, for those who pay attention to leaks, the full team has already been leaked ahead of the promotion starting.
The Game Haus

Champions League Matchday 5 Preview, Continued

4. Rangers4004-150 Matchday 5 Fixtures: Rangers at Napoli in Naples, Italy ; Liverpool at Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Rundown: One of the most dominant clubs in the world this year, Napoli, are unbeaten across all competitions through the season so far. In the Champions league they have been particularly great, boasting huge wins over the likes of Ajax and Liverpool, respectively. Napoli will host Rangers on Wednesday looking to continue their unbeaten streak and lock up 1st place in Group A. In the other matchup, Liverpool will travel to Ajax where they only need a draw to ensure qualification. As for Ajax qualification hopes, a win at home against an inconsistent Liverpool and a win against Rangers next week are entirely plausible. But, the issue for the Dutch side is that they are far behind Liverpool in goal differential.
The Associated Press

Barcelona, Atlético exit Champions League; Liverpool through

GENEVA (AP) — Barcelona was eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday even before enduring yet another 3-0 beating by Bayern Munich. Atlético Madrid also went out following an extraordinary sequence around a penalty awarded by video review after the final whistle of its 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.
SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Blackburn Rovers Women: Match Preview and Prediction

Manchester City begin their defence of the Intercontinental Cup as they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Academy Stadium. The blues came from a goal down in the final in March to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Wimbledon to claim Gareth Taylor’s second major trophy as manager, and face Championship side Rovers in this season’s opening match.
Yardbarker

Manchester United expected to move Cristiano Ronaldo during January transfer window

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo played great last season for Manchester United, but this season is a much different and uglier story. In fact, it could be the Portuguese star's last with the team as Sky Sports reported Monday that Manchester United will listen to offers from other clubs and allow him to leave Man U during the January transfer window.

Comments / 0

Community Policy