Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front heading our way
El Paso is expecting a cold front this week that is expected to produce strong winds and cooler weather. This cold front is expected to arrive Thursday into Friday, producing strong winds Thursday and cooler weather Friday. Temperatures are expected to dip to the 60s Friday and Saturday, before warming...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Chilly, windy, and rainy start to the week!
Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
KFOX 14
'It blew my Halloween decorations away'; El Pasoans face fall-like weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. KFOX14 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 23rd through Oct. 29th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Montana Frontage Road Project. Wednesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 27. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Global Reach Drive north and southbound alternating main lane closure from George Perry Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard. Crews will be working on the construction detour. Thursday,...
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
KOAT 7
3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in New Mexico
OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — TheU.S. Geological Survey has reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in southern New Mexico. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened north of Alamogordo near the community of La Luz. The quake happened early Tuesday morning. USGS data indicates only a few people reported that the...
The Monster Trucks Are Coming Back To El Paso Early Next Year
Every year the Sun Bowl explodes with the sound of roaring engines & the crunching of steel beneath giant wheels. Monster Jam is returning to the annual stop at Sun Bowl, however with a little twist. In the past Monster Jam comes during the month of March, usually around the...
KFOX 14
El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
KFOX 14
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
KFOX 14
The Borderland's film community is booming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For decades, the movie industry has been moving away from Southern California to other regions, including the Southwest. New Mexico has become a film production magnet, thanks largely to big tax incentive programs. That's having a big impact on the local film scene here in the Borderland, where creatives are seeing an opportunity to turn their passion into a profession.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
KFOX 14
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
KFOX 14
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
KFOX 14
LIST: Halloween, Dia de Muertos events in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is this weekend and Dia de Muertos is next Wednesday. Below are the events happening this weekend to celebrate these holidays:. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. A total of 12 recreation centers throughout...
The Wild Willows $2.5 Million El Paso Home is Officially Off the Market
It's been way too long since I've heard an update from that insane $2.5 million home in West El Paso. Just to recap, this past summer, this insane $2.5 million home in the Wild willows neighborhood in the Upper Valley went for sale; almost immediately, all these insane claims about the house were brought to light.
KVIA
East El Paso home scene of federal investigation
EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
KFOX 14
El Paso police warn to inspect Halloween candy amid marijuana-type treats
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police issued a warning Tuesday, stating is not to alarm the public, but to raise awareness and extra precautionary measures for Halloween. The added that there is no indication of a specific threat to the El Paso area. Police officials stated drugs...
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
