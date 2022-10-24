Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Quarterback Has TCU Over Crimson Tide In Rankings
Greg McElroy made a bold move in his top 10 rankings. McElroy, who is a college football analyst for ESPN, moved Alabama up two spots to No. 7. He also has TCU over Alabama in his latest rankings, which does make some sense since the former is undefeated. He liked...
REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.
WATCH: Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker preview Kentucky
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) gets back into conference play this week following its 65-24 win over UT Martin over the weekend. The Vols will welcome No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker met with the media on Monday to preview the rivalry game. Here's what they had to say.
Alabama Defensive Lineman Justin Eboigbe Likely Out for Season
Nick Saban stated that Eboigbe suffered a neck injury that required a procedure.
Ole Miss Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas AM
Three offensive players for the Rebels that could give the Aggie defense trouble on Saturday.
The play of quarterback Grayson James has been key to FIU’s performances this season
There may not be 50 shades of Grayson James, but there are at least two.
Top Men’s College Hoops Breakout Player Candidates
Iowa, Kentucky and Gonzaga are among the teams with someone who looks in line for a notable leap.
Mike Norvell on Wednesday practice, health of Fabien Lovett and Treshaun Ward, GT QB situation and FSU’s QB1
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discusses Wednesday’s practice before Georgia Tech. He spoke on the quarterback situation for the Yellow Jackets. He shared a status update on running back Treshaun Ward and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett. He also spoke on FSU’s QB1 in practice this week. Full video is below:
Centre Daily
Malik Reneau Enters Freshman Season as Valuable Piece to Indiana Frontcourt
A 6-foot-9, 233-pound frame dribbled up the court during an Indiana basketball practice early this offseason. He was shooting from the outside, displaying precise footwork and a tight handle. As preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis put it, “He was killing everyone. We couldn’t guard him.”. “Me and Race [Thompson]...
