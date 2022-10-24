ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

WATCH: Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker preview Kentucky

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) gets back into conference play this week following its 65-24 win over UT Martin over the weekend. The Vols will welcome No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker met with the media on Monday to preview the rivalry game. Here's what they had to say.
Centre Daily

Malik Reneau Enters Freshman Season as Valuable Piece to Indiana Frontcourt

A 6-foot-9, 233-pound frame dribbled up the court during an Indiana basketball practice early this offseason. He was shooting from the outside, displaying precise footwork and a tight handle. As preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis put it, “He was killing everyone. We couldn’t guard him.”. “Me and Race [Thompson]...
