Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Orange County hospital workers picket against low pay, severe understaffing

Healthcare workers picketed at a Placentia hospital on Tuesday. They say they are protesting low wages and severe understaffing. Workers at the Placentia-Linda Hospital in Orange County say they’re fed up with continual understaffing and outsourcing of care while receiving an unlivable salary. Employees and supporters were seen standing outside of the hospital while holding […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science

The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students in California...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database

Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
lavistamchs.com

MBMS students harass Culver cheerleader squad at Costa

At the Costa home football game on Sept. 30, a group of Manhattan Beach Middle School students attacked Culver City High School’s football team and cheer squad by throwing items at them and repeatedly shouting the “N-word.”. The district made sure to swiftly deal with the issue by...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide

At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
CULVER CITY, CA
HeySoCal

Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen

Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
ALTADENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

City council candidate claims harassment by Councilwoman Frometa

DOWNEY - District 4 city council candidate Joaquin Beltran has claimed that his opponent, Councilwoman Claudia Frometa, harassed and called the police on him while he campaigned outside of a local grocery store Tuesday evening. In a video posted to his Instagram account, Beltran says that he was campaigning outside...
DOWNEY, CA
Laist.com

LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness

LA County Jail Accused Of Being 'Far From Compliance' On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

