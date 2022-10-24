Read full article on original website
Long Beach MemorialCare hospital campus restructures leadership team following unexpected resignations
The search to replace former CEO John Bishop is still underway, with an announcement expected early next year, but other leadership changes have already been made. The post Long Beach MemorialCare hospital campus restructures leadership team following unexpected resignations appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Orange County hospital workers picket against low pay, severe understaffing
Healthcare workers picketed at a Placentia hospital on Tuesday. They say they are protesting low wages and severe understaffing. Workers at the Placentia-Linda Hospital in Orange County say they’re fed up with continual understaffing and outsourcing of care while receiving an unlivable salary. Employees and supporters were seen standing outside of the hospital while holding […]
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019.
kion546.com
1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
Meet Bamby Salcedo, a SoCal trans Latina leader and 'servant to the people'
This year, Bamby Salcedo was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the Commission on the State of Hate. She's a transgender activist and founder of Los Angeles-based TransLatin@ Coalition.
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
scvnews.com
Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students in California...
Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
Send a Halloween card to a sick child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Nurses and doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are using specially-designed greeting cards to help make Halloween a holiday their patients don't have to miss.
foxla.com
Homeless population in Long Beach continues to grow
A recent study found that homelessness in Long Beach spiked 62% since 2020. Many residents and business owners blame Metro's 'end of the line' policy for dropping off homeless in the area at nights.
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Santa Monica Mirror
New 39 Unit Affordable Housing for Seniors Unveiled on 10th and Broadway
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it provides in this video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.
lavistamchs.com
MBMS students harass Culver cheerleader squad at Costa
At the Costa home football game on Sept. 30, a group of Manhattan Beach Middle School students attacked Culver City High School’s football team and cheer squad by throwing items at them and repeatedly shouting the “N-word.”. The district made sure to swiftly deal with the issue by...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
Recent attacks by homeless individuals in L.A. a symptom of a broader issue, homeless advocate says
Recent random attacks by homeless people have left some concerned for their safety on the streets of Los Angeles. One homeless man was arrested and faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed multiple people in Long Beach on Oct. 14. A woman also spent time recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a homeless man allegedly […]
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
thedowneypatriot.com
City council candidate claims harassment by Councilwoman Frometa
DOWNEY - District 4 city council candidate Joaquin Beltran has claimed that his opponent, Councilwoman Claudia Frometa, harassed and called the police on him while he campaigned outside of a local grocery store Tuesday evening. In a video posted to his Instagram account, Beltran says that he was campaigning outside...
Laist.com
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
LA County COVID: 2,598 new infections, 28 deaths since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department Monday reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, along with 2,598 new cases and 28 new deaths over the three days since Saturday. The agency said 379 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in LA County, down slightly from the...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
