Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Haunted places to visit in Snohomish County this Halloween season
Snohomish County is an area of Washington State both deeply rooted in history and the strange, dark, and mysterious. Whether you’re a ghost hunter, paranormally curious, or a history buff simply looking for an excuse to walk through the ages, consider paying the following haunted places in Snohomish County a visit this October in the spirit of the Halloween season.
idesignarch.com
Modern Lake House Makes Iconic Architectural Statement
Bellingham, Washington – This luxury lakeside estate in Bellingham is sited on 2.5 private acres with over 200 feet of waterfront with spectacular views of Lake Whatcom. Built by Chesmore Buck Architecture, the design used the existing foundation for the 3,200 square foot home. The goal was to keep every tree on site.
KING-5
The man behind a popular Port Angeles soda: Made in Washington
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — People have been cracking open these Made in Washington sodas since 1984 thanks to Ed Bedford, owner of Bedford’s Craft Sodas — pop that proudly states where it comes from on every bottle. “It all started here, it's home-based out of Port Angeles,”...
Looking to buy? This historic 1800s Fairhaven house will take you back in time
The 5,200-square-foot historic Clark Mansion home in Fairhaven is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.
After 50 years of shooting, Plantation Rifle Range will remove 3-6 tons of lead
The range, at 5102 Samish Way in Bellingham, is one of only two public gun ranges in the state of Washington.
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
Fred Meyer managers plea for better protections as Everett stores become more dangerous
David Webster, a manager of a Fred Meyer store in Everett, had one clear message for the city council when they gathered yesterday: “Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. Fred Meyer associates have had their cars vandalized and stolen, according to...
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
myeverettnews.com
Applications Now Being Accepted For Lottery To Fill 60 Slots At Bezos Academy In Everett, Washington
Word in from the City of Everett that the application process for the Bezos Academy at Everett Station is now underway. The Bezos Academy selects eligible students (determined by age and family income not exceeding 400% of the Federal Poverty Level) via lottery. There are no geographic boundaries or requirements. Here’s more.
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
Bellingham travelers can soon fly direct to new destination on Southwest
The direct flight will be offered on a seasonal basis.
whidbeylocal.com
Whidbey Weavers Guild is hosting their Uncommon Threads Sale, November 4th and 5th
The Whidbey Weavers Guild is having its 17th annual Uncommon Threads Sale on the first Friday and Saturday in November. This annual event is a great place to purchase locally handcrafted fiber arts made by Guild members. The sale is from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4th...
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
travelawaits.com
21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington
While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
myeverettnews.com
Fred Meyer Managers Ask Everett City Council For Help With Crime Response
“Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. That’s the message David Webster, who identified himself as the manager of the Fred Meyer store at 12906 Bothell-Everett Highway gave during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting in Everett, Washington today.
After hiker’s death, how deadly are falling trees and tree parts?
How to stay safe when hiking in heavily wooded areas.
These Pacific Northwest towns are among the most beautiful in the U.S.: Report
Interior design and landscaping magazine Architectural Digest compiled a list of The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
Comments / 1