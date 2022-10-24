ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lynnwoodtimes.com

Haunted places to visit in Snohomish County this Halloween season

Snohomish County is an area of Washington State both deeply rooted in history and the strange, dark, and mysterious. Whether you’re a ghost hunter, paranormally curious, or a history buff simply looking for an excuse to walk through the ages, consider paying the following haunted places in Snohomish County a visit this October in the spirit of the Halloween season.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
idesignarch.com

Modern Lake House Makes Iconic Architectural Statement

Bellingham, Washington – This luxury lakeside estate in Bellingham is sited on 2.5 private acres with over 200 feet of waterfront with spectacular views of Lake Whatcom. Built by Chesmore Buck Architecture, the design used the existing foundation for the 3,200 square foot home. The goal was to keep every tree on site.
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery

On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments

TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
TACOMA, WA
drifttravel.com

Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

High winds roar through the Pacific NW

Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
EVERETT, WA
travelawaits.com

21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington

While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
BREMERTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fred Meyer Managers Ask Everett City Council For Help With Crime Response

“Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. That’s the message David Webster, who identified himself as the manager of the Fred Meyer store at 12906 Bothell-Everett Highway gave during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting in Everett, Washington today.
EVERETT, WA

