Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Has Changed Following SmackDown
After more than a year out of the limelight, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. Following weeks of hints, teases and vignettes Wyatt appeared at the end of the show to a monster ovation. On the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown Wyatt took to the ring and...
wrestletalk.com
Shocking WWE Name Didn’t Know Bray Wyatt Was Returning
The potential return of Bray Wyatt had been on everyone’s lips since, well, his surprising release from WWE in July 2021, but now one shocking WWE backstage name has revealed that he did not know that Wyatt was returning. After Paul Levesque (Triple H) became Head of Creative/Chief Content...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Reveals His AEW Asking Price
With an impressive body of work over the years competing for WWE and Impact, Kurt Angle rode his Olympic gold medal into a legendary professional wrestling career, culminating in being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Therefore, it should come as very little surprise that AEW expressed interest in bringing Kurt Angle to the company upon his WWE retirement in 2019. Even past that point, Tony Khan has offered non-wrestling appearances to Angle that have similarly been turned down.
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On New WWE Leadership
When asked about the difference between the current AEW and WWE locker rooms in light of recent drama swirling around Tony Khan's roster, Konnan, who has worked for both promotions (though at wildly different periods in history) didn't mince words. On the latest episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast,...
nodq.com
Solomonster Reacts To What AEW Wanted From WWE For Billy Gunn Cameo
HateIsHate Given one of Punk's problems with wwe WAS HHH I wouldn't hold my breath on that. I can't say I blame Punk in this tbh. This is the punk they wanted. The outspoken one. He was in the lockeroom for... Former referee addresses speculation that CM Punk might return...
wrestlinginc.com
Lita Gives Props To WWE Raw Match
This week's "WWE Raw" closed with a women's match, as Bayley defeated "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title bout. WWE Hall Of Famer Lita was pleased to see the ladies of WWE given the spotlight. The four-time WWE Women's Champion took to Twitter during the main event last...
bodyslam.net
WWE RAW Live Results – 10/24/22 – Bayley vs Bianca Belair, Balor vs Anderson And More
Tonight’s RAW takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. There is matches booked including Bayley vs Bianca Belair. Stick with us through the show as this article is updated. Judgement Day kick RAW off with a promo. The faction gloat about Dominik Mysterio’s win over AJ Styles last week. Dominik compares himself to Eddie Guerrero, then says Eddie was his generations Dominik. The OC interrupts. AJ tells Dominik to shut up as the crowd roars. A brief back and forth and now we move on to Balor vs Anderson.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Claims Seth Rollins Isn’t “Even Close” To Roman Reigns’ Level
Ric Flair thinks that there’s still a massive gulf in terms of success and recognition between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Reigns and Rollins are two of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE today. Both came up at the same time but more fans gravitated towards Rollins at first since he was a former indy wrestler and stronger in-ring technician.
Centre Daily
Arnold Allen: Calvin Kattar’s ‘mileage’ is my advantage in UFC Fight Night 213 headliner
LAS VEGAS – If Arnold Allen loses in the UFC Fight Night 213 main event, he’s convinced it won’t be because of experience. Allen (18-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) will compete in his first UFC headliner Saturday when he meets Kattar (23-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in a critical featherweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Praises Halloween Havoc Main Event
Shawn Michaels is the man in charge these days at NXT and the WWE Hall of Famer couldn’t say enough things about three men after their NXT Title match. Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line for the ninth time in his second reign as champion as he took on both JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in the main event of Halloween Havoc.
ComicBook
Logan Paul Makes a Big Promise for His WWE Match With Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022
Logan Paul will compete in his third WWE match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But the stakes of this third match will be much higher than his first two, as the YouTuber star will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Many wrestling fans believe the result is less "can Paul pull off an upset?" and more "how many minutes will Paul survive in the ring?" but the celebrity boxer is still hyping up his performance.
Comments / 0