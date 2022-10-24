ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury seeks volunteers for town boards

West Tisbury is seeking volunteers for several town committees, town administrator Jen Rand wrote in an email to The Times. The openings are as follows: affordable housing committee (alternate), capital improvements committee, Complete Streets committee, conservation committee (associate), diversity task force, Eversource working group, personnel board, Vineyard Transit Authority disabled rider representative, and zoning board of appeals (associate).
WEST TISBURY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Torrential downpours cause street flooding on parts of Cape Cod

CHATHAM – Torrential downpours caused road flooding in parts of Cape Cod Wednesday morning. One vehicle became disabled on Stage Harbor Road in Chatham. in Orleans, police reported deep water at the Route 28/Main Street intersection. Never try to drive through flooded roads. “Turn around don’t drown!” At least one flooded basement was reported in […] The post Torrential downpours cause street flooding on parts of Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 6 in both directions by Exit 82 (Route 124). The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. The road reopened about 9 AM but residual delays were likely. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
HARWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out

DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
DUXBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

This Was Then: MacNeill’s Grocery

At the edge of downtown Oak Bluffs, on the corner of Pennacook and Circuit Avenues, stands a building with a long and colorful history: 82 Pennacook Ave., owned by the town of Oak Bluffs and currently undergoing renovations to become residential apartments. Modern records state that this structure was built...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Several evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Just after 6:30 AM Monday morning, there was a report of a head on crash at Route 28 and Cedar Street in Hyannis. Five peoples were evaluated by Hyannis rescue at the scene. Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HYANNIS, NE
Martha's Vineyard Times

SSA board ignores Falmouth freight complaints

The Steamship Authority continues its scorched-earth approach for freight truck scheduling through Falmouth and Woods Hole neighborhoods. Last month the Steamship Authority board approved its Section 15A Report by a vote of 3 to 1. The report continued the current shipping schedule that includes 5:30 am trips out of Woods Hole from May through October. At a June public hearing about these predawn freight trucks passing through Falmouth and Woods Hole, requested by 160 Falmouth residents, extensive testimony was presented showing environmental and public health damages caused by these trips.
FALMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Outermost Inn opens, drop-in knitting, and Mobile Monastery

Katie Carroll is collecting names and addresses of homes that will have a light shining to welcome trick-or-treaters; email her at squidrow@vineyard.net. Halloween evening for local Chilmark kids kicks off from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on the porch of the CCC, with goodie bags and photo ops with a great background.
CHILMARK, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years

One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham

Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
WRENTHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces $143 Million for economic development projects, 2 in New Bedford

Delivers Funding from 12 State Grant Programs, Including $100 Million in MassWorks Grants. Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba and MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera were joined by state and local officials in Pittsfield to announce more than $143 million in grant awards to support 337 local economic development projects in 169 communities. The grant awards were made through Community One Stop for Growth, a single application portal that provides a streamlined, collaborative review process of 12 state grant programs that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction and infrastructure. MassWorks is the largest program in the One Stop portfolio and is awarding $100 million in grant awards this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

W.T. affordable housing committee sees leadership shuffle

A change in leadership took place in the West Tisbury affordable housing committee during its Tuesday evening meeting, with one committee member taking an unspecified hiatus and another member abruptly resigning. Michael Colaneri, who was absent for the meeting, stepped down as chair. “Mike is going to step down for...
WEST TISBURY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Falmouth

New Main Street Location Provides Immersive Experience for Residents in the Heart of Falmouth’s Downtown Business District. Falmouth, MA –Comcast announced the opening of a new Xfinity Store located at 352 Main Street in Falmouth’s downtown business district. The 1,428-square-foot storefront features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services - from Xfinity Home security solutions, to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps).
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy