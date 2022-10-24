Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury seeks volunteers for town boards
West Tisbury is seeking volunteers for several town committees, town administrator Jen Rand wrote in an email to The Times. The openings are as follows: affordable housing committee (alternate), capital improvements committee, Complete Streets committee, conservation committee (associate), diversity task force, Eversource working group, personnel board, Vineyard Transit Authority disabled rider representative, and zoning board of appeals (associate).
capecoddaily.com
Torrential downpours cause street flooding on parts of Cape Cod
CHATHAM – Torrential downpours caused road flooding in parts of Cape Cod Wednesday morning. One vehicle became disabled on Stage Harbor Road in Chatham. in Orleans, police reported deep water at the Route 28/Main Street intersection. Never try to drive through flooded roads. “Turn around don’t drown!” At least one flooded basement was reported in […] The post Torrential downpours cause street flooding on parts of Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 6 in both directions by Exit 82 (Route 124). The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. The road reopened about 9 AM but residual delays were likely. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out
DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
Martha's Vineyard Times
This Was Then: MacNeill’s Grocery
At the edge of downtown Oak Bluffs, on the corner of Pennacook and Circuit Avenues, stands a building with a long and colorful history: 82 Pennacook Ave., owned by the town of Oak Bluffs and currently undergoing renovations to become residential apartments. Modern records state that this structure was built...
capecod.com
Several evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Just after 6:30 AM Monday morning, there was a report of a head on crash at Route 28 and Cedar Street in Hyannis. Five peoples were evaluated by Hyannis rescue at the scene. Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Portsmouth, Tiverton, Bristol, Middletown, and Newport respond to possible explosion that significantly damaged part of home
Part of a home was destroyed Monday and a firefighter was injured as several crews responded to extinguish flames at an area home. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, just after 5:00 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire and possible explosion at 44 Valhalla Drive.
Fishing boat catches undetonated explosive off RI coast
The U.S. Coast Guard detonated an explosive caught by a fishing vessel Wednesday morning.
Tia Maria’s in New Bedford Ready to Expand & Evolve on North Water Street
A beloved breakfast spot in downtown New Bedford is gearing up for a big expansion on North Water Street. Tia Maria’s European Café bought the building next door at the beginning of the year and construction has officially begun to bring more square feet to the restaurant with the same great quality.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA board ignores Falmouth freight complaints
The Steamship Authority continues its scorched-earth approach for freight truck scheduling through Falmouth and Woods Hole neighborhoods. Last month the Steamship Authority board approved its Section 15A Report by a vote of 3 to 1. The report continued the current shipping schedule that includes 5:30 am trips out of Woods Hole from May through October. At a June public hearing about these predawn freight trucks passing through Falmouth and Woods Hole, requested by 160 Falmouth residents, extensive testimony was presented showing environmental and public health damages caused by these trips.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Outermost Inn opens, drop-in knitting, and Mobile Monastery
Katie Carroll is collecting names and addresses of homes that will have a light shining to welcome trick-or-treaters; email her at squidrow@vineyard.net. Halloween evening for local Chilmark kids kicks off from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on the porch of the CCC, with goodie bags and photo ops with a great background.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
What A Find! closing its doors after 13 years
One of Fairhaven’s most visible businesses is closing its doors. Located on Route 6, What A Find! Consignment has sold used furniture for 15 years, run by owners Lief and Linda Johannessen. The building has been a furniture store for decades. Built in 1951 by Linda’s dad, Leach Furniture...
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces $143 Million for economic development projects, 2 in New Bedford
Delivers Funding from 12 State Grant Programs, Including $100 Million in MassWorks Grants. Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba and MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera were joined by state and local officials in Pittsfield to announce more than $143 million in grant awards to support 337 local economic development projects in 169 communities. The grant awards were made through Community One Stop for Growth, a single application portal that provides a streamlined, collaborative review process of 12 state grant programs that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction and infrastructure. MassWorks is the largest program in the One Stop portfolio and is awarding $100 million in grant awards this year.
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. affordable housing committee sees leadership shuffle
A change in leadership took place in the West Tisbury affordable housing committee during its Tuesday evening meeting, with one committee member taking an unspecified hiatus and another member abruptly resigning. Michael Colaneri, who was absent for the meeting, stepped down as chair. “Mike is going to step down for...
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
capecoddaily.com
Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Falmouth
New Main Street Location Provides Immersive Experience for Residents in the Heart of Falmouth’s Downtown Business District. Falmouth, MA –Comcast announced the opening of a new Xfinity Store located at 352 Main Street in Falmouth’s downtown business district. The 1,428-square-foot storefront features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services - from Xfinity Home security solutions, to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps).
