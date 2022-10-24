Jeremy Lynn Hostetler, son of Nelson and Lynette Hostetler was born on July 17, 1993 at Princeton, IL. He peacefully passed away at his home near Tampico, IL on Oct. 22, 2022 with his parents and the family gathered around him, at the age of 29 years, 3 months, and 5 days. He leaves to mourn his departure his sorrowing parents, 3 brothers: Austin and wife Gwen, Cody and wife Denise, and Darin 18, of the home; 5 sisters: Jessica and husband Raylan Miller, Beverly and husband Nelson Kropf, Staci and husband Leland Hostetler, Alaina 14, and Alyssa 12, of the home; 8 nephews: Jordan, Tyrelle, Corbyn, Brock, Travett, Chase, Jackson, and Dawson; 2 nieces: Jolyn and Alexa. Also, his grandma Barbara Hostetler; 7 uncles; 10 aunts and many cousins.

TAMPICO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO