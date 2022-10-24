Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aroundptown.com
Royal Neighbors Donate to Prophetstown/Lyndon Food Pantry
The Royal Neighbors of America, Adult Chapter 516, recently donated food, paper products, and. money to the Prophetstown/Lyndon Food Pantry. The pantry is open every Tuesday between 9 and 11am. Please call 815 718-2646 for more information about the pantry.
aroundptown.com
Weekend Events for Oct. 28th-31st
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. October 28th from 5-7PM, kids in Prophetstown are invited to Trick-Or-Treat on Main Street and go to the Trunk-Or-Treat at both the First Lutheran and Methodist Churches. The churches will also be serving hot dogs and walking tacos. October 29th from...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hy-Vee to host Halloween breakfast, trick-or-treat event on October 29
Join Hy-Vee to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with an all-you-can-eat Halloween breakfast this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. The price of the breakfast is $7.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under. The breakfast is dine-in only. In addition to hot...
aroundptown.com
Erie Announces “Hometown Holiday” Events, Parade
The Village of Erie will host a day of Christmas holiday celebration this year with several activities capped off with a lighted parade. On Saturday, December 3rd, events begin with a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the fire station from 3-5PM. The Erie Methodist Church will hold a soup supper from 4-6PM with Erie Christian Church hosting a drive-thru live nativity from 6:30- 8:00PM.
aroundptown.com
Henry C. Adams Library Planning Dino Fun
Submitted by Amanda Burger, HCA Library Dir. All Elementary school age children are invited to the Henry C. Adams Library in Prophetstown on Saturday, November 12th at 10AM for our Story and Craft Hour. Come learn about the mysterious dinosaurs; their diets, habits and extinctions. We’ll be creating a fun craft in honor of the stegosaurus and those mighty T-Rexes.
geneseorepublic.com
These Geneseo Halloween stops will help you pack in the candy
Halloween weekend brings with it “trick or treating” or “trunk or treating” for area youngsters and several churches in Geneseo have plans to distribute treats from the trunks of vehicles in church parking lots or inside the church. They are:. 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday,...
theccmonline.com
Minerva community mourns loss of student athlete
The running community is showing its support for Minerva High School and its cross country squad after a member of the team died in an accident at the district cross country meet Saturday at Cambridge High School. Area cross country teams are expressing sympathy and showing their support by wearing...
nrgmediadixon.com
Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival
For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo's walking bridge would conquer confounding creek
Geneseo's city council is taking steps to turn a long-time vision into reality. According to Brandon Maeglin, Geneseo city administrator, a pedestrian bridge and historical landing across the Geneseo City Creek has a been a project “on the council’s radar for many years, and we are excited to take the first steps now so that we can see this vision come to life.”
Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
wvik.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
Dread and optimism in DeWitt
DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
police1.com
Records: Critically wounded police sgt. met with suspect hours before violent attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
aroundptown.com
Erie School Board Hears Report On Testing Data
The ECUSD #1 Board held their October board meeting with projects moving forward and all board members present. A Veteran’s Day presentation would be coming in November presented by the elementary school. The School Board Conference is coming up in November. The expense variant report was discussed and, so...
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Jeremy Lynn Hostetler
Jeremy Lynn Hostetler, son of Nelson and Lynette Hostetler was born on July 17, 1993 at Princeton, IL. He peacefully passed away at his home near Tampico, IL on Oct. 22, 2022 with his parents and the family gathered around him, at the age of 29 years, 3 months, and 5 days. He leaves to mourn his departure his sorrowing parents, 3 brothers: Austin and wife Gwen, Cody and wife Denise, and Darin 18, of the home; 5 sisters: Jessica and husband Raylan Miller, Beverly and husband Nelson Kropf, Staci and husband Leland Hostetler, Alaina 14, and Alyssa 12, of the home; 8 nephews: Jordan, Tyrelle, Corbyn, Brock, Travett, Chase, Jackson, and Dawson; 2 nieces: Jolyn and Alexa. Also, his grandma Barbara Hostetler; 7 uncles; 10 aunts and many cousins.
Sioux City Journal
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
East Moline Sergeant Is In Critical Condition After Attack
Monda evening, one of East Moline's finest was horrifically attacked and is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Sergeant William Lind with the East Moline Police Department is currently in the hospital fighting for his life after being attacked by a suspect in an aggravated arson. In a press...
Comments / 0