Jackson nonprofit looking for volunteers to clear up historic cemetery
One Jackson nonprofit, People for the Parks and Trails, is looking to help clean up a historic cemetery just in time for Halloween.
WKHM
Jackson City Council meeting highlights from October 25
Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Here are the highlights of the meeting:. The City Council was given an update on the Group Violence Intervention Program (also known as GVI) by Coordinator Cheryl Ragland. This new program from the Jackson Police Department is getting off the ground after one year of planning. GVI uses a community-focused approach to reducing gun violence. Communities across the country have seen a reduction in gun violence after implementing GVI programs.
A popular Jackson County trail is decorated with art thanks to a local doctor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Kevin Lavery has always wanted to give back to his community and adding life to a popular Jackson County is one way he’s doing it. Lavery is a semi-retired Jackson ophthalmologist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Blake Woods Medical Park. Throughout his life, his family has always had an appreciation for art, and Lavery said he even had a hidden desire to someday be an artist.
Jackson Commission set to empower community
"We want to see racial equity embedded in our policies and in our practices and in the way that we govern here in the city of Jackson," said Chair of the Racial Equity Commission Kesha Hamilton.
These candidates are running for a District 7 Jackson County board seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Voters will see two candidates on their Nov. 8 general election ballot for a Jackson County Board of Commissioners seat in District 7. Incumbent Republican Jeromy Alexander and newcomer Democrat John Willis are seeking the seat in the district that covers the east side of the city of Jackson, as well as a portion of Summit Township.
WILX-TV
Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
Ann Arbor residents behind on water bills can get up to $650 under new program
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is participating in a new program to help low-income households pay water and sewer bills, giving city residents a new option to get financial assistance. City Council voted last week to authorize becoming a partner in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, a...
First Jackson vs. Western showdown since 1978 brings friendly bet between superintendents
JACKSON, MI - This weekend’s annual in-state rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State is producing its share of trash talk and bets between fans of both universities, but another rivalry set to be rekindled on the gridiron in Jackson County Friday has superintendents making their own friendly wager.
WILX-TV
Jackson Public Schools receiving $8M for electric buses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Public Schools district will receive $8,295,000 to buy 21 new electric buses. It’s part of a larger award being given out to schools across the country in an effort to transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools. Reminder: Michigan drivers...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022
Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
WILX-TV
State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, October, 24, 2022
Hojalata Tin Art. Join us at the Jackson District Library Grass Lake Branch on October 24 at 5:30 PM to create faux Hojalata Tin Art! All ages are welcome. Please call the branch at 517-522-8211 to register. Hojalata, a form of Mexican Folk Art, is made by artisans that make indentations into tin to create beautiful pieces of art. It is often in the form of ornaments, sculptures and photo frames. Some pieces are left in their silver-colored finish and others are painted in vibrant colors.
What percent of Lansing is white?
Lansing is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Lansing?
Antiracism, gun violence and housing efforts will be topics of Kalamazoo meeting
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Members of the public are invited to watch a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, where elected officials and candidates for office will be asked to join efforts in several causes of importance in the Kalamazoo area, and give a response to proposed policy changes, according to a meeting organizer.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
After 2-year delay, ROTC cadets will run 66 miles with Michigan, MSU game ball
East Lansing, Stockbridge, Chelsea, Dexter and Ann Arbor. These are the towns Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game ball will pass through on its way to Ann Arbor, as U.S. Army ROTC cadets from both universities revive a tradition that’s been on hold the last two years. The members...
Sheriff: Youth sports referee arrested for assaulting minor, used role to prey on victims
The sheriff's office announced Wednesday morning that a press conference would happen at 2 p.m.
MLive
