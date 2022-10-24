Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Here are the highlights of the meeting:. The City Council was given an update on the Group Violence Intervention Program (also known as GVI) by Coordinator Cheryl Ragland. This new program from the Jackson Police Department is getting off the ground after one year of planning. GVI uses a community-focused approach to reducing gun violence. Communities across the country have seen a reduction in gun violence after implementing GVI programs.

JACKSON, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO