Jackson, MI

WKHM

Jackson City Council meeting highlights from October 25

Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Here are the highlights of the meeting:. The City Council was given an update on the Group Violence Intervention Program (also known as GVI) by Coordinator Cheryl Ragland. This new program from the Jackson Police Department is getting off the ground after one year of planning. GVI uses a community-focused approach to reducing gun violence. Communities across the country have seen a reduction in gun violence after implementing GVI programs.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

A popular Jackson County trail is decorated with art thanks to a local doctor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Kevin Lavery has always wanted to give back to his community and adding life to a popular Jackson County is one way he’s doing it. Lavery is a semi-retired Jackson ophthalmologist affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Blake Woods Medical Park. Throughout his life, his family has always had an appreciation for art, and Lavery said he even had a hidden desire to someday be an artist.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson cemetery hosting last clean-up event for the season

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) are heading back to Mt. Evergreen Cemetery for their annual Halloween cemetery cleanup. Cleaning up Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be the last volunteer event of the 2022 season for PPT. Volunteers will help in the...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Public Schools receiving $8M for electric buses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Public Schools district will receive $8,295,000 to buy 21 new electric buses. It’s part of a larger award being given out to schools across the country in an effort to transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools. Reminder: Michigan drivers...
JACKSON, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022

Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square opens in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — The food at the recently opened Walnut & Park Diner at Washington Square is described as typical diner food; burgers, sandwiches, traditional breakfast offerings and, of course, coffee. The concept is what sets the diner apart. A project of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, the diner...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, October, 24, 2022

Hojalata Tin Art. Join us at the Jackson District Library Grass Lake Branch on October 24 at 5:30 PM to create faux Hojalata Tin Art! All ages are welcome. Please call the branch at 517-522-8211 to register. Hojalata, a form of Mexican Folk Art, is made by artisans that make indentations into tin to create beautiful pieces of art. It is often in the form of ornaments, sculptures and photo frames. Some pieces are left in their silver-colored finish and others are painted in vibrant colors.
JACKSON, MI
