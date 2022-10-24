The U.S. is working to expand its Ebola testing abilities to prepare for the possibility that the virus could make its way into the country, CBS News reported Oct. 25. Very few U.S. labs currently have the ability to test for the strain behind Uganda's current Ebola outbreak. In 2014 — the last time the U.S. faced an Ebola threat — the strain behind the outbreak was called Zaire ebolavirus. The FDA never authorized tests that were rolled out during that outbreak to be used for diagnosing the strain now behind the current outbreak, the Sudan ebolavirus.

