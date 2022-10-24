Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthgrades names top hospitals for 17 specialties
Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards Oct. 25, recognizing hundreds of hospitals nationwide for superior clinical performance in specialty care. The awards recognize high-quality performance across 17 specialities, including cardiac care, orthopedic surgery and critical care. Using 2019-2021 Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data, Healthgrades analyzed...
beckershospitalreview.com
What a Texas hospital CEO did to 'immediately and significantly' improve financial performance
Tom Siemers, CEO of Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, Texas, started an orthopedic surgery program over the last year, and the new service quickly improved the hospital's bottom line. "We were fortunate to find an orthopedic surgeon from the Dallas area that was willing to work one day per week...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nation's 1st C. auris cluster among kids detected at Nevada hospital
The nation's first confirmed cluster of Candida auris infections among children was detected at Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in May, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. In total, the hospital has confirmed four cases of the deadly, drug-resistant fungus, according to CDC and state data. One of...
Clorox recalling certain Pine-Sol cleaners due to risk of bacteria exposure
Certain Pine-Sol cleaners are being recalled after they were found to contain a bacteria that can cause infections in humans.
‘Forever chemicals’ found in water systems serving millions: GAO
“Forever chemicals” have been identified in water systems that serve about 9.5 million people in just six states, according to a new analysis of state data by a congressional watchdog. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report this week saying that the toxic chemicals had been found in...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From New York City-based Mount Sinai accused of overstaying a lease, to a New Mexico hospital accused of illegal debt collection practices, here are eight hospital lawsuits making headlines:. 1. Sutter Health settles improper billing allegations for $13M. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, and its affiliate Sutter Bay Hospitals, agreed to...
beckershospitalreview.com
UI Healthcare developing AI device to perform procedures on its own
Researchers at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Healthcare are developing an artificial intelligence-based tool to treat interventional radiology patients — with or without a physician operating it. Led by interventional radiologist Sandeep Laroia, MD, the team is creating an algorithmic-based device that would determine the course of treatment for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Standouts behind the scenes: These clinicians go above and beyond for patients and co-workers
Burnout rates are soaring, staffing shortages are rampant and the effects of COVID-19 still linger. It is not an easy time to be a healthcare professional, yet many clinicians across the country give their time and efforts daily to make sure patients get topnotch care. Becker's asked physician and nurse...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions
The following eight hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 19:. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has received $11 million in funds to renovate its facility. Rocky Mount, Va.-based Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is set to upgrade and expand its facility. UF Health's North...
beckershospitalreview.com
MaineHealth, Taro Health finalize partnership
Portland-based MaineHealth's specialists, facilities, and hospitals will be in-network with New York-based Taro Health's insurance plans beginning on Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 26 news release shared with Becker's. Taro Health enrollees will have access to a broader range of direct primary care doctors, specialists, facilities, and hospitals through...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 winter disruptions hospital leaders should brace for
As hospital supply chains endure inflationary pressures, the surge of multiple viruses and typical "end-of-the-year chaos," medical supply experts told Becker's their top concerns heading into 2022's winter. Inflation. A second wave of inflation could be building for healthcare systems, according to supply experts. So far, hospitals have seen increased...
beckershospitalreview.com
US aims to boost Ebola testing capacity as Uganda outbreak grows
The U.S. is working to expand its Ebola testing abilities to prepare for the possibility that the virus could make its way into the country, CBS News reported Oct. 25. Very few U.S. labs currently have the ability to test for the strain behind Uganda's current Ebola outbreak. In 2014 — the last time the U.S. faced an Ebola threat — the strain behind the outbreak was called Zaire ebolavirus. The FDA never authorized tests that were rolled out during that outbreak to be used for diagnosing the strain now behind the current outbreak, the Sudan ebolavirus.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospital unveils new ER in $250M renovation project
New York City-based Richmond University Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new emergency department Oct. 25, silive.com reported. The new department is part of the hospital's $250 million renovation and expansion project. It includes larger trauma and triage areas as well as specific units for pediatrics, behavioral health, cardiac, stroke and sexual assault care. The department will be double its original size at 35,000 square feet.
beckershospitalreview.com
Wellstar to shutter AMC-South replacement clinic
Wellstar will close its East Point (Ga.) Health Center — created to replace services lost when Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center-South closed in May — in the coming months, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Oct. 24. Wellstar will invest $5 million in Southside Medical Center, the primary care clinic next...
CNET
Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses to petition Tenet hospital CEO over elimination of IV therapy team
Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association plan to deliver a petition to the CEO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., urging the hospital to rescind the decision to eliminate the intravenous therapy team. The union represents about 25,000 nurses in Massachusetts, according to an Oct. 26 news release shared...
beckershospitalreview.com
Congress can take action to help healthcare deal with 'crushing' financial challenges, AHA urges
With hospitals and health systems facing what it calls "crushing financial challenges," industry group the American Hospital Association is urging Congress to pass immediate legislation and take steps to ease such burdens. In an Oct. 24 letter to political leaders, AHA president and CEO Richard Pollack highlighted certain areas where...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kids make up a third of flu hospitalizations: CDC
Hospitals are already seeing predictions of a severe flu season unfold, with 1,674 flu patients admitted to hospitals nationwide for the week ending Oct. 14. Kids account for more than 30 percent of flu hospitalizations, the CDC told NBC News in an Oct. 24 report. Kids younger than 5 make...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telesitting, remote maternity care: Where telehealth is going next at Kaiser Permanente
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is creating a "hybrid" or "fluid" model of healthcare, mixing video visits, remote monitoring and "telesitting" — along with in-person treatment — to give patients care where and how they need it, said Edward Lee, MD, executive vice president of IT and CIO of the Permanente Federation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Iowa nursing home under state investigation for 15 complaints, proposes $30k fine
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals visited Sioux City-based Westwood Specialty Care nursing home to investigate 15 separate complaints and four self-reported incidents, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Oct. 24. The inspectors found that at least 11 of the 15 complaints and all the self-reported incidents were substantiated. The...
