Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Pete Carroll calming Geno Smith is a perfect illustration of why the Seahawks lead the NFC West
The Seattle Seahawks were not supposed to be good in 2022. They’d traded away Russell Wilson. They shed veteran players toward the end of the 2021 season like they were approaching a rebuild. They lost their top defensive star, safety Jamal Adams, to injury only 15 snaps into the season.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 8
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'
The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
Pete Carroll offers update on DK Metcalf's knee injury
Seahawks fans got a scare yesterday when wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field. Soon after, he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. After the game, coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Metcalf’s injury. He says the X-rays were negative but Metcalf will get an MRI.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Seahawks on TV
The New York Giants (6-1) are preparing to visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field for a Week 8 matchup. The Giants are coming off their third consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Seahawks have won three of their last four. Those in the blue region...
Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for knee injury
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.
First look: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks odds and lines
The New York Giants (6-1) are on the road in Week 8 to the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Sunday. Kickoff from Lumen Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Giants vs. Seahawks odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Giants...
Centre Daily
Jared Goff Developed ‘Bad Habit’ Past Two Weeks
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has developed a bad habit over the past couple of weeks that has impacted his play. To start the season, Detroit's offense executed at a high level, becoming the highest scoring offense after the first month of the season. Against the New England Patriots, the...
The Vikings Need to Give George Paton, Broncos a Call
When the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and hired Nathaniel Hackett, former Green Bay offensive coordinator, as head coach, they seemed like a surefire playoff team. Alas, through seven weeks, Denver is 2-5 and in the basement of the AFC West.
Centre Daily
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers
For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
Seahawks take NFC West lead at 4-3
After seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the team least likely to lead the NFC West is leading it. The Seattle Seahawks are the only team in the division with a winning record at 4-3 and now, with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, are in the driver’s seat in the division.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Giants-Seahawks, pick
Raise your hand if you thought the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) would be leading the NFC West Division and the New York Giants (6-1) would be a half-game out of first in the NFC East Division heading into Week 8 of the NFL season. Seattle has won its past two games...
NFL award talk for Geno Smith(!) He is changing doubters and Seahawks’ future QB plans
He’s come from 7 years benched to atop the NFL. That has Seattle thinking of him as more than a 1-year stopgap to a new QB.
Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change
On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks narrowly escaped Wednesday night with a 118-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was the Hawks first win in Detroit since October 24, 2019. For the second consecutive game, the Hawks' defense didn't look good. The Pistons shot 46.2%...
Comments / 0