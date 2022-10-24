ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

Giants Reacts Survey: Week 8

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for knee injury

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Jared Goff Developed ‘Bad Habit’ Past Two Weeks

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has developed a bad habit over the past couple of weeks that has impacted his play. To start the season, Detroit's offense executed at a high level, becoming the highest scoring offense after the first month of the season. Against the New England Patriots, the...
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Need to Give George Paton, Broncos a Call

When the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and hired Nathaniel Hackett, former Green Bay offensive coordinator, as head coach, they seemed like a surefire playoff team. Alas, through seven weeks, Denver is 2-5 and in the basement of the AFC West.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change

The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers

For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks take NFC West lead at 4-3

After seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the team least likely to lead the NFC West is leading it. The Seattle Seahawks are the only team in the division with a winning record at 4-3 and now, with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, are in the driver’s seat in the division.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Giants-Seahawks, pick

Raise your hand if you thought the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) would be leading the NFC West Division and the New York Giants (6-1) would be a half-game out of first in the NFC East Division heading into Week 8 of the NFL season. Seattle has won its past two games...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change

On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Detroit Pistons 118-113

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks narrowly escaped Wednesday night with a 118-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was the Hawks first win in Detroit since October 24, 2019. For the second consecutive game, the Hawks' defense didn't look good. The Pistons shot 46.2%...
DETROIT, MI

