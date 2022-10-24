Read full article on original website
LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniforms for Cal Bears Matchup
It's Wednesday and that can mean only one thing for Oregon fans everywhere: the unveiling of this week's uniform combination for week nine. This week's uniform model tight end Cam McCormick, as seen wearing the new away fit for the season that features the pattern Duck fans saw when Oregon took on the Utah Utes at their home last season.
Oregon vs. Cal Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are really starting to turn some heads after dominating an undefeated UCLA Bruins team at home this past weekend. After improving to (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) on the season and claiming the No. 8 spot in latest AP Poll, the Ducks be traveling to California Memorial Stadium to take on the 3-4 Cal Golden Bears. Justin Wilcox's squad has seen some ups and downs throughout the season but can potentially give the Ducks some trouble on the road if they aren't careful.
Viva! Pomona fest returns with DannyLux, Maye, Enjoy, Julie and more
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The annual Viva! Pomona festival is back and will take place Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, at The Glass House in Pomona. The two-day fest, which shines a spotlight on mostly up-and-coming Latino acts that have later gone on to perform on stages at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at theglasshouse.us. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door; $50 for a two-day pass.
Car wash shortchanged California workers on overtime and tried to cover it up, feds say
A California car wash, gas station and mini-market didn’t pay its workers overtime and tried to cover it up, federal officials said. Now Rancho Carwash, operated by MG Petroleum Inc., in Rancho Cucamonga must pay $202,192 in back wages and damages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in an Oct. 24 news release.
