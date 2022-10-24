The Oregon Ducks are really starting to turn some heads after dominating an undefeated UCLA Bruins team at home this past weekend. After improving to (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) on the season and claiming the No. 8 spot in latest AP Poll, the Ducks be traveling to California Memorial Stadium to take on the 3-4 Cal Golden Bears. Justin Wilcox's squad has seen some ups and downs throughout the season but can potentially give the Ducks some trouble on the road if they aren't careful.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO