Eugene, OR

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniforms for Cal Bears Matchup

It's Wednesday and that can mean only one thing for Oregon fans everywhere: the unveiling of this week's uniform combination for week nine. This week's uniform model tight end Cam McCormick, as seen wearing the new away fit for the season that features the pattern Duck fans saw when Oregon took on the Utah Utes at their home last season.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon vs. Cal Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks are really starting to turn some heads after dominating an undefeated UCLA Bruins team at home this past weekend. After improving to (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) on the season and claiming the No. 8 spot in latest AP Poll, the Ducks be traveling to California Memorial Stadium to take on the 3-4 Cal Golden Bears. Justin Wilcox's squad has seen some ups and downs throughout the season but can potentially give the Ducks some trouble on the road if they aren't careful.
EUGENE, OR
Viva! Pomona fest returns with DannyLux, Maye, Enjoy, Julie and more

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The annual Viva! Pomona festival is back and will take place Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, at The Glass House in Pomona. The two-day fest, which shines a spotlight on mostly up-and-coming Latino acts that have later gone on to perform on stages at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at theglasshouse.us. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door; $50 for a two-day pass.
POMONA, CA

