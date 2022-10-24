Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions land after Minnesota win?

Penn State is in a much better place than it was a week ago after a blowout victory in the White Out over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 45-17 win came after a loss to Michigan and just before the Nittany Lions take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at home. The victory has also impacted the outside world’s view on the program.

The Nittany Lions are now the No. 13 team in the country in the Associated Press Top 25 and are projected for high level bowl games almost across the board.

Where are they expected to end up? Find out below.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Syracuse

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest