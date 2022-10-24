ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions land after Minnesota win?

By Jon Sauber
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

Penn State is in a much better place than it was a week ago after a blowout victory in the White Out over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 45-17 win came after a loss to Michigan and just before the Nittany Lions take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at home. The victory has also impacted the outside world’s view on the program.

The Nittany Lions are now the No. 13 team in the country in the Associated Press Top 25 and are projected for high level bowl games almost across the board.

Where are they expected to end up? Find out below.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Syracuse

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Was Fined for Skipping an Awards Show to See C.J. Stroud, Ohio State's Receivers Have Incredible Accountability and Chris Olave Always Dominated Penn State

Welcome to the Skull Session. We have lots to discuss. Before we dive into it, please watch this beautiful video of Julian Fleming's touchdown from Saturday. WORTH IT. The ESPN College Football Awards is a prestigious event where honors and accolades like the Chuck Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Lou Groza, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Awards are presented to some of the most talented players in the sport.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season

Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Major College Football News Could Be Coming This Tuesday

Before the 2022 college football season began both UCLA and USC announced they'll eventually be leaving the conference for the Big Ten.  Could more significant Pac-12 news be coming this Tuesday? Jon Wilner of The Mercury News, who was on top of the USC/UCLA development during the off-season, ...
OREGON STATE
