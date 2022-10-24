Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
The Verge
Age of Empires IV is coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023
Microsoft announced during a 25th-anniversary celebration of Age of Empires that the latest game, Age of Empires IV, is coming to consoles next year. It will launch on day one on Xbox Game Pass, and it will be playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming for those who prefer to play on portable devices. The game launched in late 2021 for PC, and it has been available since then for PC Game Pass subscribers, but this is a great opportunity for console gamers to check it out.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Steals New Addition From PlayStation Plus
Xbox Game Pass essentially just stole a new game from Sony's PlayStation Plus service. In a general sense, it's not much of a surprise to ever see many of the same titles come to both PS Plus and Game Pass over time. Popular games like Death Stranding, Hollow Knight, Assassin's Creed Origins, and countless others have appeared simultaneously on both Xbox and PlayStation subscription platforms. For one reason or another, though, Game Pass has now been able to snag a former PS Plus game that only left the service mere days ago.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Getting Free Demo
During today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be made available today on all of the game's current platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The third-person mode will be sold as part of the upcoming Winter's Expansion DLC, and as part of the game's Gold Edition. However, players will be able to test it for 60 minutes before they commit to buying. The demo will also include the traditional first-person mode for those that have yet to play the game in any capacity. The demo will be available starting at 4 p.m. PT on October 20th.
ComicBook
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Announced
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a board game adaptation of some kind. Square Enix announced they were working on some kind of tabletop adaptation of Final Fantasy VII Remake at Essen Spiel earlier this month. This will be an "original board game" designed in house by Square Enix, but no other details were announced other than that the games were "coming soon." Square Enix is also developing a board game version of Chocobo's Dungeon, which is due for release in 2023. This would be the first official Final Fantasy board game produced that wasn't a licensed Monopoly game.
Upcoming Obsidian games: Every new Obsidian game in development
Every new Obsidian game that's in development, from Avowed to The Outer Worlds 2
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
You can play The Witcher for free before the remake is released
Experience the janky version of the game before the new shiny one
Who is Fool's Theory, the studio behind The Witcher Remake?
CDPR is supervising, but a new team is working on Project Canis Majoris
hypebeast.com
'The Witcher' Confirms Unreal Engine 5 Remake
Following the success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, CD Projekt Red recently announced several new projects including a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 codenamed “Orion,” an entirely new universe named “Hadar,” and several new Witcher games including a remake of its first The Witcher (2007) game which will be developed in Unreal Engine 5, the world’s most advanced and capable real-time 3D creation tool yet.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ standalone multiplayer spin-off may be free to play
It looks like the upcoming The Last Of Us multiplayer title may be a free-to-play game, with Naughty Dog looking to hire someone with proven experience in that field. The standalone, multiplayer game is set within the The Last Of Us universe and, according to Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann, is due to be unveiled next year.
World's foremost PC gamer is back as Superman
Henry Cavill confirms he's putting the cape on once again.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus Essentials for November include Nioh 2 and Harry Potter
Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Nov. 1, Sony announced Wednesday. Nioh 2 is the 2020 follow-up to hit action-RPG Nioh, which launched in 2017. Both Souls-likes were critical and commercial successes for Team Ninja. Nioh 2 stars a player-created protagonist, set in Japan’s turbulent Sengoku period during the late 1500s. The game melds hack-and-slash melee combat with supernatural abilities, earned by defeating hostile yokai spirits.
The Witcher remake officially announced by CD Projekt Red
AT the start of October, developer CD Projekt Red announced a huge number of projects the studio is working on. Alongside a number of upcoming projects for Cyberpunk 2077, and a completely new IP, five games for The Witcher series were revealed. We know that one of these games is...
ComicBook
The Quarry Offering Major Discount and Free DLC This Week
Halloween is an excellent time to check out a horror game, and fans of The Quarry have a fun incentive to revisit the game this week. Publisher 2K Games has revealed that fans can claim '50s Throwback Character Outfits for free on all platforms for a limited time. Additionally, digital versions of the game can be purchased at 40% off. The sale will last through October 31st for the Xbox version, and through November 4th on Steam. PlayStation versions are also included in the discount, but an end date has not been revealed.
The new Redfall trailer looks awesome
Arkane's vampire co-op Redfall got a new blood-curdling trailer today, the first in months. 'Into The Night' shows the terrifying backdrop of Redfall Massachusetts and some of the chilling enemies we can expect to meet in this Xbox Game Pass release.
dotesports.com
A Sony job listing hints at a new AAA title that could be an Uncharted or Last of Us game
A new Sony job listing has indicated that there’s an upcoming project involving Naughty Dog and PS5 Visual Arts, while also hinting at the development of a new AAA title. The job post was spotted by VGC and is for the role of a senior producer at PlayStation Global. The post says Sony is “building a new internal game development team in partnership with PS5 Visual Arts,” which is known for “its contributions to The Last of Us franchise.” The post also says the “high visibility project” is being developed in collaboration with Naughty Dog and is currently an unannounced project.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
Centre Daily
Respawn Reveals New Apex Legends Map ‘Broken Moon’
Apex Legends has a new map coming on Nov. 1 and players can look forward to the exciting area that's called Broken Moon. The new map will also be available with Eclipse. From zip rails to bionomics, here's everything you need to know about this new map. In the Apex...
Comments / 0