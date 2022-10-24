ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

Harlingen food pantry keeping record of who receives food

Thousands of people turn to local food pantries to help keep food on the table, but some can also try to take advantage of the situation. The Valley has a large food need, and one local organization in Cameron County says they are working to meet that need by taking applications to help keep track of who receives food.
HARLINGEN, TX
cw39.com

Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — This week’s rain is good news for fungal fans. You can expect to see mushrooms popping up in yards and gardens this week after the recent downpours. Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby. It’s part of a nationwide mycology trend. But why now?
BUDA, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV non-profit helping area families with several meals

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, high gas prices and inflation, it can be a challenge for many families across the Valley to put food on the table. One non-profit is stepping in to help by donating funds to the food bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The Rotary Club of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Who has the best wings in the Valley? Let the battle begin

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best wings in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide. This battle of the best wings could get spicy, but it will come down to the restaurants with the most vocal fans–who make the most mentions on our social media channel. To have a […]
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

How has voter registration in Texas changed since the March primaries?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the primary elections back in March, almost half a million Texans statewide have registered to vote, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Between March and Oct. 11, a total of 488,147 Texans registered to vote, an increase of 2.8%. As...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - We started our Monday with some light drizzle during the early morning hours and we could possibly see the return of some rain and even thunderstorms. Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state through early Tuesday morning.
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX

Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy