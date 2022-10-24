Read full article on original website
Rio Grande Valley rises to No. 1 this week for flu activity in US: report
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Listing four cities in the Rio Grande Valley, a new report ranks the region as No. 1 in flu activity this past week in the United States. Harlingen, Weslaco, Brownsville and McAllen are ranked as the number one markets with the highest flu activity, according to GCI Health. Walgreens has launched […]
When Texas cities have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues
Unfortunately, even in a developed country like the U.S., our drinking water is not always safe.
A tiny but serious threat to Valley citrus appears in decline — About the Mexfly
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal and state officials have ended a quarantine of commercial citrus in Harlingen due to the Mexican fruit fly, known as the Mexfly. The quarantine had been in place since early 2020—and continues for a portion of Brownsville. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health...
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a “warrant” to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located on 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
Harlingen food pantry keeping record of who receives food
Thousands of people turn to local food pantries to help keep food on the table, but some can also try to take advantage of the situation. The Valley has a large food need, and one local organization in Cameron County says they are working to meet that need by taking applications to help keep track of who receives food.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — This week’s rain is good news for fungal fans. You can expect to see mushrooms popping up in yards and gardens this week after the recent downpours. Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby. It’s part of a nationwide mycology trend. But why now?
PD: Texas parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child
Police in Texas arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book.
RGV non-profit helping area families with several meals
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, high gas prices and inflation, it can be a challenge for many families across the Valley to put food on the table. One non-profit is stepping in to help by donating funds to the food bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The Rotary Club of […]
Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
Who has the best wings in the Valley? Let the battle begin
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best wings in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide. This battle of the best wings could get spicy, but it will come down to the restaurants with the most vocal fans–who make the most mentions on our social media channel. To have a […]
Escaped horse? Here’s what happens to stray livestock in Hidalgo County
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Finding stray livestock is almost an everyday occurrence in Hidalgo County, officials say. But where do these farm animals go after they are rounded up? Oscar Jaimez, livestock officer for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, told ValleyCentral that Texas law requires the county be responsible for picking up and caring for […]
Migrant locked in car trunk as fleeing group drives into river, CBP says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant was locked in the trunk of a car as smugglers fled from Border Patrol and drove into the Rio Grande Tuesday morning, authorities said. “Agents apprehended one passenger and rescued a subject from inside the closed trunk,” according to CBP. A camera operator in Rio Grande City saw people […]
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
How has voter registration in Texas changed since the March primaries?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the primary elections back in March, almost half a million Texans statewide have registered to vote, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Between March and Oct. 11, a total of 488,147 Texans registered to vote, an increase of 2.8%. As...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - We started our Monday with some light drizzle during the early morning hours and we could possibly see the return of some rain and even thunderstorms. Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state through early Tuesday morning.
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — The Texas Secretary of State’s office is pushing back on claims from two Texas groups about “voter intimidation” as early voting begins Monday. It says overseeing election procedures is a standard practice that’s been happening for decades. But The Houston...
Texas nonprofit proposes changes to STAAR testing ahead of 88th legislative session
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The STAAR test is something people in Texas are always talking about. Some say it’s needed, others want it gone. A new report released Tuesday by education nonprofit Raise Your Hand Texas highlights some middle ground. The organization is behind the grassroots campaign “Measure What Matters.”
20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
