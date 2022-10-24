ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News-Medical.net

Researchers study the effects of alcohol intake and seek better treatment for alcoholic pancreatitis

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers study the effects of continued alcohol intake and seek better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. Researchers at the Miller School are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact,...
News-Medical.net

Ivermectin is ineffective in non-severe COVID-19 patients according to new study

A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) evaluated the effect of ivermectin on time to recovery from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in patients with mild to moderate disease. Background. Novel antiviral drugs have been authorized for use in high-risk individuals in high-income countries. Still, their...
Interesting Engineering

A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants

Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
ajmc.com

Combination of Tremelimumab and Durvalumab Approved by FDA for Unresectable Liver Cancer

A dual immunotherapy option of tremelimumab, sold as Imjudo, in combination with durvalumab, sold as Imfinzi, was approved by the FDA Monday for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer. Today, FDA approved a dual immunotherapy option of tremelimumab, sold as...
beckershospitalreview.com

Long hours associated with rising physician depression rates, study says

A new study finds a direct correlation between working long hours and depression symptoms in first-year medical residents, according to an Oct. 24 analysis from U.S. News & World Report. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine includes data from more than 17,000 first-year residents across the U.S....
beckershospitalreview.com

UI Healthcare developing AI device to perform procedures on its own

Researchers at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Healthcare are developing an artificial intelligence-based tool to treat interventional radiology patients — with or without a physician operating it. Led by interventional radiologist Sandeep Laroia, MD, the team is creating an algorithmic-based device that would determine the course of treatment for...
KXLY

Irregular, Long Menstrual Cycles Up Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Irregular and long menstrual cycles are associated with increased rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Oct. 25 in JAMA Network Open. Yi-Xin Wang, M.D., Ph.D., from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and...
ajmc.com

First-line Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Offers Resolution for Patients With Clostridiodes difficile, Study Says

Microbiota restoration may be a solution for effectively treating patients with Clostridiodes difficile infection, according to researchers. A clinical trial found evidence supporting first-line fecal microbiota transplantation (early FMT), in addition to vancomycin, may be an effective treatment for early Clostridioides difficile infection. In fact, the study, conducted by the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark between June 21, 2021 – April 1, 2022, was stopped early due to the superior results.
ajmc.com

Potential Risk Factors Identified for RRT Among Patients With PH

According to the study authors, acute decompensated pulmonary hypertension (PH) is often accompanied by systemic congestion and right ventricular flow output, and because PH can be accompanied by acute kidney injury, renal replacement therapy (RRT) may be necessary. New study findings show that creatinine level upon intensive care unit (ICU)...
technologynetworks.com

Trial Finds Promising Medication for Sleep Apnea

Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
The Associated Press

ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) showed zero relapses in adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) with median treatment duration of 73 weeks

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Detailed positive results from the Phase III CHAMPION-NMOSD trial showed that ULTOMIRIS ® (ravulizumab-cwvz) significantly reduced relapse risk in adults with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive (Ab+) neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), compared to the external placebo arm from the pivotal SOLIRIS ® PREVENT clinical trial. Data were presented today at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Congress . This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005147/en/ ULTOMIRIS reduced the risk of relapse by 98.6% compared with placebo (Graphic: Business Wire)
POZ

Long-Term Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment

Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
Medical News Today

Follicular thyroid cancer explained

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA delays meeting to discuss 1st OTC birth control pill

The FDA has postponed its advisory meeting to debate whether HRA Pharma's birth control drug Opill should be authorized for over-the-counter use. After the Paris-based pharmaceutical company submitted a drug application in mid-July, an FDA advisory committee was slated to meet Nov. 18. That date will be rescheduled "to review additional information requested related to the Opill Rx-to-OTC switch," Dublin-based Perrigo, HRA Pharma's parent company, said in an Oct. 26 statement. An exact date has not been determined.
neurology.org

Blood Pressure in Patients With Migraine Treated With Monoclonal Anti-CGRP (Receptor) Antibodies

Background and Objectives Anti–calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) (receptor) antibodies are approved as preventive treatment for migraine. Recent concerns have been raised after a retrospective analysis of postmarketing case reports of elevated blood pressure (BP) associated with erenumab. In this prospective follow-up study, we aimed to assess the safety regarding BP in a real-world setting.
Benzinga

Novartis Experimental Drug Shows Meaningful Superiority Over Previous Treatment In Rare Blood Disorder

Novartis AG's NVS investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan was superior to anti-C5 therapies (eculizumab or ravulizumab) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The Phase 3 APPLY-PNH trial analyzed the patients experiencing residual anemia despite prior treatment with anti-C5s1. PNH is a rare blood disorder characterized by the destruction of red...

