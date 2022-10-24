The FDA has postponed its advisory meeting to debate whether HRA Pharma's birth control drug Opill should be authorized for over-the-counter use. After the Paris-based pharmaceutical company submitted a drug application in mid-July, an FDA advisory committee was slated to meet Nov. 18. That date will be rescheduled "to review additional information requested related to the Opill Rx-to-OTC switch," Dublin-based Perrigo, HRA Pharma's parent company, said in an Oct. 26 statement. An exact date has not been determined.

