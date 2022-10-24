Read full article on original website
Jason Hutto Singer/Songwriter
2d ago
The question is... if these dozen teens hadn't come to start trouble at someones house, would this have even happened? Nope! The teens should be facing quite a few serious charges as well!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: murder suspect charged in shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department announced that 19 year-old Kevin Darnell Jowers, Jr. is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. According to authorities, Jowers was charged following a fatal shooting that occurred August 23 at North Pointe Estates. The victim was identified...
19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia. Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say an early morning shooting in the Sandhill area of Richland County ended with two dead. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that the call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane - a neighborhood road about a half-mile southwest of Summit Parkway.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce police search for woman accused of identity fraud
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Cayce Police are currently looking for a woman accused of identity fraud. Officers say 43-year-old Temeika Bell entered a bank in the area and used the victim’s name and social security number to open an account. Authorities say employees realized the alleged fraud before extensive damage was done.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies say shooting incident possible murder-suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened Oct. 25, before 2 a.m. Deputies reported to a home in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane where they found an unresponsive man and woman who had both been shot.
Father, mother, uncle charged in Swansea shooting that wounded two
SWANSEA, S.C. — Three family members are facing charges in connection to a weekend shooting near Swansea. According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the shooting happened on Saturday night after a "back-and-forth" between two groups of teenagers near the home of the three suspects on Bub Wise Road.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Identity of woman found dead in Columbia apartment released by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of a woman found dead at a Columbia apartment complex has been released by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim was 27 year-old Sidney William of Columbia. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies respond to shots fired near the Sumter Co. Fair
Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– On Saturday night deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say they were patrolling the county fair when they responded to shots fired in the parking lot across the street. Investigators say the fair was briefly placed on lock down. According to authorities say...
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw K9 officer passes away
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a post on the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one of its K9 officers has passed away. Deputies say K9 Kolbie was almost 13 when she passed away this past weekend. Investigators say Kolbie served in the department for ten years...
wach.com
Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of phone scams
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them...
WIS-TV
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home. Both of the victims were pronounced...
abccolumbia.com
Halloween safety tips, Richland County Sheriff’s Department warn parents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -During Halloween scary costumes, haunted houses and all things creepy are expected. However, fearing for your safety shouldn’t be one of them, says Richland County Sheriff’s Department. To keep safe while trick or treating, the sheriff’s department suggest carrying flashlights, wearing bright or reflective costumes,...
abccolumbia.com
Six-month-old girl dead, infant’s father in jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a six-month-old infant is dead and her father has been arrested. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a 911 call from the child’s mother in Prosperity regarding a domestic issue. Deputies were told the child’s father, 38-year-old...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Missing 22 year-old with medical condition found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says 22 year-old Danarius Heyward was found safe. It was previously reported he was last seen on Oct. 22 in the 400 block of McNulty Street. Deputies say Heyward’s vehicle was located on Old Oak Drive. He is 5’9″ and weighs...
WRDW-TV
Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 22 year-old with medical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 22 year-old Danarius Heyward. The missing man has a medical condition and was last seen on Oct. 22 in the 400 block of McNulty Street. Deputies say Heyward’s vehicle was located on Old...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
Comments / 2